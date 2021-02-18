Greetings, P&D readers!
If I had to use one word to sum up 2020, I would be sitting here for quite a while trying to think of the right word. Good thing we have roughly 900 to share our monthly news! We are very thankful for the Press & Dakotan’s generosity in letting us print a monthly article sharing our updates and progress with readers.
For Pathways, 2020 ended on a positive note. We ended “in the black” financially, thanks to the generosity of our donors and grants we received. We made it the whole year without a positive COVID case with our clients. Only two of our staff members tested positive and both recovered quickly.
I am excited to share an update on the basement renovations. As I mentioned previously, we ran into a hiccup with the plumbing of our building. The size of our water meter needs to be increased to serve our higher capacity. In turn, much of the existing plumbing needs to be replaced. This added an additional $60,000 to the cost of renovations. Fortunately, through three grants and a successful “Expansion Campaign,” we have raised $291,126 of the quoted $296,477. I received an update from our general contractor yesterday, stating demolition of the concrete in the basement has begun Our basement is completely empty and ready for work. This is such a strange sight, as it has been filled with donated household items for the past four years.
That leads us to our furniture program. Our moving truck has arrived! I took it for the maiden voyage for furniture pickups and moving clients into housing — words cannot describe how nice it was to make only one trip, rather than four or five trips to and from storage. The truck was picked up from across the state and delivered to us by two amazing gentlemen, Jake Hoffner and Jerry Kohutek. As a reminder, the purchase of this truck was made possible by the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery. The next step is to advertise for our “Furniture Staff Position,” which I will be posting in the near future — hopefully with a more creative job title. This will be part-time, roughly 15 hours per week. This will be a perfect position for someone who can lift heavy items, handle driving a larger truck, has some extra time on their hands and can get behind our mission of breaking the cycle of homelessness in those we serve.
Lastly, our new storage unit is serving us extremely well. Thanks to our volunteers Darla Underwood and Mary Pesek, it is organized!! They have put so much time and effort into helping us map out the space and physically moving around furniture and household items. We owe them a huge thanks for all of their efforts. We are still looking for volunteers to help with accepting and sorting donations on a regular basis. For now, we ask that if you would like to donate household goods, call and arrange a time for staff to meet you at storage. We are no longer accepting donated items at our main location. If any items are dropped off at our main location, we have to drive it over to storage at the end of the day. We would like to alleviate that trip if possible.
As always, we appreciate our community’s support. Look for our 2020 annual report in the near future. On behalf of Pathways’ Board, staff, volunteers and clients, thank you for an amazing 2020. We look forward to an impactful 2021!
Thanks for reading,
Jesse Bailey, Executive Director
January Statistics
Emergency Shelter
• 44 unduplicated people received shelter in January for a total of 669 shelter nights. The 44 people broke down to 13 individual men, 3 individual women and 8 families with 14 children.
• 19 clients successfully completed our program and moved into stable housing. 3 clients were removed due to rule violations. 22 clients carried over into February.
• Our waiting list sits at 26 people: 12 individual men, 2 individual women, and 4 families with 7 children.
Homeless Prevention
There were no HP enrollments in January. The CDC Eviction Moratorium has made HP activities exceedingly difficult. HP Services totaled $725. Enrollments for 2 households ended in January for program completion and a third for non-payment of their portion of rent.
Rapid Rehousing
Three households began Rapid Rehousing enrollments in January (1F, 3M, 4C). RH services totaled $2,730. Three households were exited for program completion while a fourth household disappeared shortly after being housed.
Security Deposit Assistance Program (SDAP)
Three households (1F, 2M, 2C) received $1,171 in deposit assistance. One household was at-risk of homelessness and exited to non-subsidized housing. The two other households were literally homeless and exited with public or RRH subsidies.
Current Needs
While we are encouraging physical distancing, we do still have projects available for one person which will involve zero contact with anyone else. Projects include some basic construction, organizing donations, and assistance with organizing our furniture storage. If you have an interest in helping, especially if you have some extra time, please reach out to Jesse at jbailey@yanktonpathways.org, or call 605-665-8994.
If you are interested in donating supplies, please find our updated list at www.yanktonpathways.org/give.
Pathways Shelter for the Homeless serves the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within the Yankton area, while engaging partners in developing long-term solutions. The shelter was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a home.
