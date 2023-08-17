SIOUX FALLS — As some school districts are already back in session and others will be soon for 2023-2024 school year, AAA reminds drivers and all road users to get back in the mindset of seeing school kids in our neighborhoods and buses on the roads with a particular focus on safety.

Back-to-school transportation affects not only school districts, students and parents, but also other motorists on the roads. This time of year is particularly dangerous due to the combination of young inexperienced drivers, school buses, and student pedestrians and bicyclists, all sharing the road. Plus, school districts resume class on different dates, so motorists encounter different situations as they drive through multiple districts in metro-areas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.