Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: May 13, 2023
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The 23rd Midnight” by James Paterson
• “All the Days of Summer” by Nancy Thayer
• “Bad Axe” by James W. Hall
• “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
• “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
• “I Could Live Here Forever” by Hanna Halperin
• “Love and Other Flight Delays” by Denise Williams
• “Master of Souls” by Rena Barron
• “The Midwife’s Touch” by Sue Harrison
• “A Most Dangerous Innocence” by Fiorella De Maria
• “Musical Chairs” by Amy Poeppel
• “My Heart Will Find You” by Jude Deveraux
• “Old Man Logan” graphic novel by Mark Miller
• “Private Beijing” by James Patterson
• “Reaper of Souls” by Rena Barron
• “The Secret to Happiness” by Suzanne Woods Fisher
• “Serenity” graphic novel by Joss Whedon
• “Trickster” by James W. Hall
• “What the Wind Knows” by Amy Harmon
• “A Woman of Words” by Angela Hunt
• “Yours Truly” by Abby Jimenez
———
Nonfiction
• “Fodor’s Essential Caribbean”
• “Love, Pamela” by Pamela Anderson
LARGE PRINT
• “Earth’s the Right Place for Love” by Elizabeth Berg
• “Love Unexpected” by Jenny Proctor
• “The Mitford Secret” by Jessica Fellowes
• “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
• “The Trackers” by Charles Frazier
• “The Woman Who Killed Marvin Hammel” by C.K. Crigger
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Ancient Magus Bride: Wizard’s Blue” Vol. 1-4 by Kore Yamazaki
• “The Extremely Inconvenient Adventures of Bronte Mettlestone” by Jaclyn Moriarty
• “In a Handful of Dust” by Mindy McGinnis
• “A Million Suns” by Beth Revis
• “The Slightly Alarming Tale of the Whispering Wars” by Jaclyn Moriarty
• “Wonder Cat” graphic novel #5-6 by Sasami Nitori
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Big Nate: Aloha!” by Lincoln Peirce
• “Big Nate: Release the Hounds” by Lincoln Peirce
• “City of Dragons: The Awakening Storm” by Jaimal Yogis
• “The Iliad” by Gillian Cross
• “In the Shadow of Yavin” Vol. 1-6 Star Wars graphic novels
• “A Light in the Mist” by Erin Hunter
• “The Odyssey” by Gillian Cross
———
Nonfiction
• “Muhammad Najem, War Reporter” by Muhammad Najem
• “This is Rocket Science” by Emma Vanstone
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Frozen 5-minute Stories” from Disney
• “I Did It!” by Michael Emberley
• “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” by Mary Lee Donovan
———
Nonfiction
• “What Makes a Blizzard?” by Kathleen Weidner Zoehfeld
ADULT DVDs
• “80 for Brady”
• “Cocaine Bear”
• “Magic Mike” vol 1-3
• “Marlowe”
• “Triangle of Sadness”
JUNIOR DVDs
• “Blue’s Big City Adventure”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.