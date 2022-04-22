ATHENS, Ga. —Carrier Transicold has named Transport Refrigeration of South Dakota Inc. the winner of its 2021 Dealer of the Year Awards for North America. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.
“In 2021, our dealer network demonstrated the power of teamwork to meet and exceed customer expectations in the face of ever-changing challenges and position us to nimbly adapt to continued changing conditions in 2022,” said Mike Noyes, Vice President and General Manager, Truck Trailer Americas, Carrier Transicold. “We applaud their continued success in providing exceptional service to our cold chain customer base.”
Owned and operated by the Keizer family of companies, Transport Refrigeration of South Dakota is located in Sioux Falls. Related Keizer companies include Keizer Refrigeration in Sioux City, and Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales with locations in Sioux City, Omaha, Sioux Falls and Des Moines.
“Being named Dealer of the Year was a wonderful surprise,” said Shane Keizer, President and son of the late Jim Keizer, who founded the business in the 1970s with a tool kit, a pickup truck and the motto, “I will come to you.”
That legacy of personal service excellence transcends to today’s team at Transport Refrigeration of South Dakota and contributed to its latest recognition, Keizer said.
