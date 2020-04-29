Greetings, P&D readers!
At the start of our policy changes in March, I imagined things would be moving much more slowly as our community adapted to a temporary “normal.” With many businesses shutting down, adopting hiring freeze policies and school taking on a new look, I had a feeling our client progress would come to a halt.
The fact is, we didn’t know what to expect. Fortunately, we have a team of dedicated staff, board members and volunteers who are determined to roll with the punches and get the job done no matter what stands in our way.
We implemented policies last month to help keep our clients, staff and volunteers safe and healthy. I am proud to say that these changes have been effective and well-received by all parties involved.
In our eyes, the hardest part about implementing physical distancing was preventing the children in shelter from playing together in close contact. We have had 15-16 youth in shelter, and quite often they enjoy playing on our playground together. Their parents have done a great job in keeping them separated and following a loose “one family on the playground” policy. Aside from that, we have had several donations of excellent activities for children to do, which has kept them occupied. In terms of client progress, our community partners have found ways to make things work from a distance. This has enabled our clients to continue finding employment, move into housing and accomplish other necessary goals.
It has been amazing to watch our community “rise to the occasion” during this time of uncertainty. I have received many calls asking what Pathways needs for help during the pandemic. While we may be lacking in volunteers at this time (for safety reasons), we are plentiful with supplies essential to our operations. Our staff is in overdrive, but we know there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
I wrote these comments speaking of Pathways, but I know there are many other businesses and nonprofits in our community that are fighting the same battle; not only are they fighting, but they are winning and thriving thanks to the support of our wonderful community. If you are able, please consider reaching out to an entity that you support and see what you can do for them to lift some burden during this pandemic. Believe me, the impact will be greater than you realize.
Thank you for reading!
March Statistics
• Emergency Shelter
A total of 52 unduplicated people received shelter in March for a total of 921 shelter nights. The 52 people broke down to nine individual men, four individual women and 12 families with 18 children. Currently in shelter: 34 people (4 individual men, 2 individual women and 8 families with 15 children).
Seventeen clients successfully completed our program and moved into stable housing. Three clients were removed due to rule violation. Thirty-two clients carried over into April.
Our waiting list sits at 52 people: nine individual women, 17 individual men and 10 families with 10 children.
• Homeless Prevention
Three households began Homeless Prevention enrollments in March (1F, 2M, 3C). Two households had been served eviction notices and a third had their utility service disconnected. HP Services totaled $3,820. Two households were exited for program completion. Two households were exited for noncompliance.
• Rapid Rehousing
Four households began Rapid Rehousing enrollments in March (1F, 4M, 0C). All households resided at Pathways upon program entry. RH services totaled $3,594. Four households were exited for program completion.
• Security Deposit Assistance Program (SDAP)
Seven households (5F, 3M, 7C) received services in March totaling $2,595. Four households were at risk of homelessness. Two households were literally homeless and one household was fleeing domestic violence.
Current Needs
While we are encouraging social distancing, we do still have projects available for one person which will involve zero contact with anyone else. Our rooms for shelter are in desperate need of remodeling. We plan to tear the rooms down to the studs and rebuild from the ground up (one room at a time). Currently we are working on room 12. This will include hanging drywall, installing new windows, showers, sinks, etc. There are some technical skills involved. If you have an interest in helping, especially if you have some extra time, please reach out to Jesse at jbailey@yanktonpathways.org, or call 605-665-8994.
If you are interested in donating supplies, please find our updated list at www.yanktonpathways.org/give.
Pathways Shelter for the Homeless serves the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within the Yankton area, while engaging partners in developing long-term solutions. The shelter was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a home.
