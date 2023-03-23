Easter Egg Hunt At St. John’s Lutheran Mar 23, 2023 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1009 Jackson Street in Yankton, is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. All children through fifth grade are welcome. The event will be held indoors in case of inclement weather. 