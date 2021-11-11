FREEMAN — The four paintings in the “Good Way” series by artist Michelle L Hofer present walking paths headed in different directions from a crossing. Paths head north to the mountains, south to the sea, east to the forest or west to the stream. Each framed work is 12 inches by 12 inches mixed media on wood panel.
Artistic inspiration for this series comes from a painting created by the artist in 2011 titled “The Holy Way.” Like that earlier work, these landscapes are infused with spiritual meaning. Each features a barren foreground executed in black ink and charcoal opening into a painted, full color background. The effect is one of moving from desolation and despair into hope and renewal.
Found in each of the Good Way paintings is also a black raven figure. Rising out of the ancient story of the prophet Elijah being fed by ravens in the desert, a raven holds personal symbolism for the artist.
Hofer said, “Ravens represent Divine provision in our most vulnerable times. In this series, the raven serves as a sign of assurance when considering the path ahead. Navigating my own life’s path has been challenging and many of us can relate to journeying at times along dark and difficult paths. It is faith that keeps us moving forward in the hope of finding places of beauty and rest.”
The Good Way series gets its title from a passage of Scripture: “Stand at the crossroad and look; ask for the ancient paths, ask where the good way is, and walk in it, and you will find rest for your souls.” — Jeremiah 6:16. This body of work will be released through the artist’s website on Nov. 23, 2021.
Hofer is a Freeman-based artist who has been creating art for over 30 years. Having challenged herself to create daily, Hofer is known for work that explores healing and hope through a wide range of imagery. Hofer lives on a farm with her husband and two teenage children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.