Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Feb. 18, 2023
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “All His Pretty Girls” by Charly Cox
• “The Backup Plan” by Jill Shalvis
• “The Book of Everlasting Things” by Aanchal Malhotra
• “A Brush with Love” by Mazey Eddings
• “Factory Girls” by Michelle Gallen
• “Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun” by Elle Cosimano
• “Happyish” by Jeanette Escudero
• “The Last Invitation” by Darby Kane
• “Moonrise Over New Jessup” by Jamila Minnicks
• “Mr. Breakfast” by Jonathan Carroll
• “Nice Guys Finish Dead” by William W. Johnstone
• “Once Upon a Puppy” by Lizzie Shane
• “Pride and Puppies” by Lizzie Shane
• “River Sing Me Home” by Eleanor Shearer
• “The Secret Society of Salzburg” by Renee Ryan
• “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes
• “Stone Blind” by Natalie Haynes
• “Texas Sunrise” by Elmer Kelton
———
Nonfiction
• “Africa is Not a Country” by Dipo Faloyin
• “Hanging Out” by Sheila Liming
• “Scars and Stripes” by Tim Kennedy
• “She Builds” by Jadah Sellner
• “Studio Ghibli Cookbook” by Minh-Tri Vo
• “Yours Truly” by James R. Hagerty
LARGE PRINT
• “Maybe Now” by Colleen Hoover
• “Maybe Someday” by Colleen Hoover
• “Walking in Tall Weeds” by Robin W. Pearson
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “After the Rain” adopted by Nnedi Okorafor
• “The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets” by Nancy Springer
• “The Case of the Left-Handed Lady” by Nancy Springer
• “Four Faces of the Moon” by Amanda Strong
• “Finding Balance” by Kati Gardner
———
Nonfiction
• “Let’s Talk About It” by Erika Moen
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Amari and the Great Game” by B.B. Alston
• “Dress Coded” by Carrie Firestone
• “The Fall of the Readers” by Django Wexler
• “The Golden Twine” by Jo Rioux
• “The Wreck & Rise of Whitson Mariner” by S.D. Smith
———
Nonfiction
• “Bright New World” by Cindy Forde
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “El cumpleaños de mi hermana Dulce” by Erika Said
• “I Am Quiet” by Andie Powers
• “Love Is” illustrated by Paola Escobar
• “Van Dog” by Gosia Herba
• “Welcome to Camp” by Steve Behling
• “The Wolf in Underpants” by Wilfrid Lupano
———
Nonfiction
• “Pairs of People” by Jeanne & Mark K. Shriver
WONDERBOOKS
• “J.D. and the Family Business” by J. Dillard
• “Love, Escargot” by Dashka Slater
• “My Two Border Towns” by David Bowles
• “Red, White, and Whole” by Rajani Larocca
ADULT DVDs
• “Abbott Elementary: the complete first season”
• “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: Anthology Series”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
