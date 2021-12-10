It’s not just reindeer cheering on the holiday spirit.
Below are a number of Christmas creatures we associate with the season.
In Australia, a popular Christmas song “Six White Boomers,” refers to Santa being pulled by a sleigh of kangaroos rather than reindeer. Kangaroos can reach 35 miles per hour and jump 25 feet so they could cover some ground, but not the whole country in one night.
Victorian postmen were nicknamed robins because of the red jackets they wore delivering mail. This led to images of the red-breasted Robin bird delivereing Christmas mail and cheer and has become an icon of the holidays.
The Brits also associate the goose with Christmas, but as their choice of meal. Turkey was seen as a luxury up until the 1950s.
Speaking of birds, “The 12 Days of Christmas” has 23 birds: turtle doves, a partridge, french hens, calling birds, geese laying eggs and swans. That’s a large coop for real! Some argue “calling” is actually “colly.” Fortunately, both terms refer to the same bird, the Eurasian blackbird, which has a very lovely voice.
Ironically, the only birds known to frequent the North Pole are not mentioned. The kittiwake is a black legged seabird first spotted at the Pole in 1992. The north bunting is an avian spotted in 1987 and the northern fulmar, another seabird, has been spotted close by too.
Personally, the 8 dairy cows would be much easier to handle than 23 birds! I’d keep the cows with the sheep from the Nativity scene and bring presents to the maids and the shepherds!
Speaking of celebrating Jesus, the story says three kings arrived on camels with gifts. In the Bible, there is no mention of the camels. Furthermore, archaeologists argue that camels didn’t arrive in areas near Palestine until 10th century BC, long after the king’s travel.
In addition, the story uses a donkey rather than a horse for Mary’s travel to Bethlehem. However, horses were generally used to carry the rich and would have made the 80-mile journey faster.
