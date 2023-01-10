When people talk about skin cancer the type that most people think about is melanoma. This skin cancer follows the ABCDE rules for diagnosis. A — Asymmetry, B — irregular Border, C — more than 1 Color, D — Diameter more than 6 mm, and E — Expanding in size. However, these rules will not help find the most common type of skin cancer called a basal cell carcinoma.

Unlike melanomas, basal cell carcinomas are often symmetric with regular borders in the early stages. They are usually one color, being the same as the surrounding skin, but with a pearlescent sheen, although they can also be reddish or bluish in color. On darker skin tones, they may appear lighter or darker than the overall skin tone. They often start off as bumps with a rolled border or can have a warty appearance. They are also fairly slow growing and can be smaller than 6 mm when forming. As you can see, the ABCDE rules are NOT helpful for diagnosing this type of skin cancer.

