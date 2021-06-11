Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: June 12, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Bake Shop” by Amy Clipston
• “Better to Rest: a Liam Campbell novel” by Dana Stabenow
• “The Farm Stand” by Amy Clipston
• “For Batter or Worse: a cupcake bakery mystery” by Jenn McKinlay
• “Jackpot” by Stuart Woods
• “One Little Lie” by Coleen Coble
• “The Restarting Point” by Marci Bolden
• “Robert B. Parker’s Payback: a Sunny Randall Novel” by Mike Lupica
• “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
• “Two Reasons to Run” by Colleen Coble
• “The Secret Chapter: An Invisible Library Novel” by Genevieve Cogman
———
Nonfiction
• “150 Favorite Crochet Motifs from Tokyo’s Kazekobo Studio “ by Yoko Hatta
• “Before And After: The Incredible Real-Life Stories Of Orphans Who Survived The Tennessee Children’s Home Society” by Judy Christie and Lisa Wingate
• “Fearless Gardening” by Loree Bohl
• “If You Want to Make God Laugh” by Bianca Marais
• “I’ll be Seeing You: A Memoir” by Elizabeth Berg
• “Kamayla’s Way: An American Life” by Dan Morain
• “Living Nations, Living Words: An Anthology of First Peoples Poetry
• “Persist” by Elizabeth Warren
• “Practical Fishing Knots” by Mark Sosin and Lefty Kreh
• “The Princess Spy: The true story of WWII spy Aline Griffith, Countess of Romanones” by Larry Loftis
• “Sharks in the Time of Saviors: a novel” by Kawai Strong Washburn
• “Smacked: A story of white-collar ambition, addiction and tragedy” by Eilene Zimmerman
• “Un#@%! Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And Into Your Life” by Gary John Bishop
• “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism” by Robin Diangelo
LARGE PRINT
• “Better Luck Next Time” by Julia Claiborne Johnson
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas
• “What a Summer Season” by Dave Selchert
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “My Word Book: Mi libro de palabras”
———
Nonfiction
• “Veterans Day” by Brendan Flynn
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Best Nerds Forever” by James Patterson
• “Bug Boys: Outside and Beyond” by Laura Knetzger
• “Diary of a Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball” by Jeff Kinney
• “Dork Diaries: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever” by Rachel Renée Russell
• “Escape From a Video Game: The Secret of Phantom Island” by Dustin Brady
• “Wings of Fire: The Dark Secret Bk.4 (graphic novel)” by Tui T. Sutherland
———
Nonfiction
• “The Orvis Kids’ Guide to Beginning Fly Fishing” by Tyler Befus
ADULT DVDs
• “Raya and the Last Dragon
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items” by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
