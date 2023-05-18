Bethlehem Cemetery Cleanup Slated May 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery cleanup will be held at 5 p.m. May 22, with the annual meeting and lunch to follow. If it rains, cleanup will be held on May 24 at 5 p.m.For more information, call 605-661-4857. 