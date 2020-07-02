BROOKINGS ‑— The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains serving Brookings, Moody County and Yankton would like to thank Lowe’s for a recent financial gift that will help the organization continue providing COVID-19 relief services in the community. In times of tragedy and crisis, Boys & Girls Clubs across South Dakota and the nation have stepped up to provide safe places for kids and teens. Today, the organization is committed more than ever, to ensure Club staff, members, families, and communities have the resources and support they need to navigate these uncertain times – while also partnering with state and local officials for additional ways to serve.
“We appreciate Lowe’s generous gift that will help us continue to make a positive impact on our youth and our community during these challenging and uncertain times,” says Chief Executive Officer, Tim Lease. With this financial support the Boys & Girls Club will be able to continue providing services for the children of emergency responders and the youngest, most vulnerable children, as well as support enhanced COVID-19 protocols and safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The Club also plans to continue providing impact services to reach all members through learning loss prevention and virtual programming throughout the summer.
The Boys & Girls Club relies on public and private support to continue their mission, especially in times of crisis. The organization wouldn’t be able to continue its mission without the support of companies like Lowe’s. This gift will continue to enable the Club doors to re-open so they can continue to provide out-of-school time services to current members and the local community. During this time it is crucial that we equip our young people with the essential skills to successfully enter the workforce as well as help youth as they transition out of this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.