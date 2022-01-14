Art Piece Returns Home To Mead Center

In December, The Mead Cultural Education Center (MCEC) was contacted by a family in Fort Collins, Colorado, who purchased a mosaic art piece at a thrift shop. After seeing the history of the piece noted on the back, they contacted the museum with hopes to reunite it.
The man who created this mosaic was Louis Andrew DeNardo born in Meduna, Italy in 1889. He was a trained master Italian artist. DeNardo designed, built and decorated several churches in Florence. He specialized in terrazzo, mosaic, marble, statuary and church design. In the early 1900s, he relocated to St. Paul, Minnesota.
In 1910, Louis DeNardo boarded a train to Yankton to decorate the Women’s Hospital (The Mead Building) at the South Dakota Hospital for the Insane. DeNardo would have worked on the mosaic floor tile you see when you visit the Mead Cultural Education Center. While DeNardo was on the campus, Superintendent Dr. Leonard Mead liked him so much that he and his wife Dolly hosted him in their personal apartment.
The beautiful mosaic of a Gondolier propelling a Venetian gondola along the water was in the possession of Mrs. Dolly Mead until 1922, when she gifted the piece to the Thomas Frick family of Yankton. When DeNardo returned to St. Paul, he married Irene Cuneo on April 10, 1912. DeNardo opened the St. Paul Statuary Company. He designed several churches including the St. Paul Cathedral. Today, the family tradition of artisan restoration is still going strong with the DeNardo Statuary in St. Paul.
The MCEC staff are happy to report that after a small road trip, the Louis DeNardo mosaic art piece has returned to Yankton. There are plans for it to go on display in the museum.
