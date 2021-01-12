Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low near 35F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.