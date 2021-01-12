In my opinion, smoking should be banned in public. I don’t think that people want to see a cigarette on the floor by the store entrance.
I saw a cigarette on my school playground and I shouldn’t see that either. When I see a cigarette, it hurts me; it looks like we don’t care about our earth.
The people who want to smoke should do it at their house, or have a spot designated to smoking in public. Smoking just hurts my heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.