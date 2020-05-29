Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
Adult Books
• Before and After the Book Deal by Courtney Maum, nonfiction
• The Choice: Embrace the Possible by Dr. Edith Eva Eger, nonfiction
• Cozy White Cottage by Liz Marie, nonfiction
• Dinner for Everyone by Mark Bittman, nonfiction
• The House of Kennedy by James Patterson, nonfiction
• Making Space, Clutter Free by Tracy Mccubbin, nonfiction
• Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust by Loretta Lynn, nonfiction
• Parenting Children with Diabetes by Eliot Lewbow, nonfiction
• Right From the Start by Karin Donahue, nonfiction
• Shawls Wraps and Scarves by Louisa Harding, nonfiction
• A Beautiful Crime by Cristopher Bollen, fiction
• The Big Lie by James Grippando, fiction
• Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner, fiction
• Conjure Women by Afia Atakora, fiction
• The God Game by Danny Tobey, fiction
• Heart’s Ease by Sarah Harrison, fiction
• Hello, Summer by Mary Kay Andrews, fiction
• Hid From Our Eyes by Julia Spencer-Fleming, fiction
• The Holdout by Graham Moore, fiction
• It’s Not All Downhill From Here by Terry McMillan, fiction
• The Love Story of Missy Carmichael by Beth Morrey, fiction
• Pigs by Johanna Stoberock, fiction
• Under Occupation by Alan Furst, fiction
Audio CDs
• Born a Crime by Trevor Noah, nonfiction
• The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd, fiction
• The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate, fiction
• Camino Winds by John Grisham, fiction
• Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano, fiction
• A Forgotten Murder by Jude Deveraux, fiction
• Long Range by C.J. Box, fiction
• Masked Prey by John Sanford, fiction
• Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin, fiction
• Texas Outlaw by James Patterson, fiction
Young Adult Books
• American Royals by Katharine McGee, fiction
Easy Reading Books
• The Bat Book by Charlotte Milner, nonfiction
• See 1, 2, 3 by Jennifer Boothroyd, nonfiction
• The Undefeated by Kwame Alexander, nonfiction
• Curious George Goes Swimming by Margaret & H.A. Rey’s
• Double Bass Blues by Andrea J. Loney, fiction
• How to Be A Pirate by Isaac Fitzgerald, fiction
• Pete the Cat Check out the Library by James Dean, fiction
• Tooth Fairy in Training by Michelle Robinson, fiction
• You Are Ready! The World is Waiting by Eric Carle, fiction
Junior Books
• Where Have all The Bees Gone? by Rebecca E. Hirsch, nonfiction
• Emily Windsnap and the Falls of Forgotten Island by Liz Kessler, fiction
• Emily Windsnap and the Pirate Prince by Liz Kessler, fiction
• Emily Windsnap and the Ship of Lost Souls by Liz Kessler, fiction
• Emily Windsnap and the Tides of Time by Liz Kessler, fiction
Adult DVD’s
• Ordinary Love, fiction
• The Rhythm Section, fiction
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.