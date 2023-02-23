PIERRE — February isn’t just about valentines and roses. It’s about fostering relationships and loving those around you. For those with disabilities and their caregivers, that love can be shown with a COVID-19 vaccine.
When the pandemic hit, things changed drastically around the world. In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, it took Stacey Jo Landis away from a job she loved and kept her from her friends and caregivers at DakotAbilities for more than a year.
At the same time, Teresa Turner, a Direct Support Professional at DakotAbilities, had her doubts about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Her love for the people she cares for — like Stacey — changed her mind.
“I just finally made that decision that I have other people’s lives in my hands,” Turner said.
Stacy and Teresa’s message to caregivers is a simple one: Get vaccinated for the people that love you, and the people that you love.
“We love and care for one another in South Dakota because we all want to do what’s best for each other,” says Cole Uecker, Executive Director with Disability Rights South Dakota. “People want [the vaccine] to help those around them and benefit their communities, and that’s exactly what it accomplishes.”
Visit consideravaccine.com to hear the personal decisions South Dakota caregivers made to get vaccinated and resources for needing a booster or scheduling your first dose.
For additional information, contact Cole Uecker at 605-224-8294.
