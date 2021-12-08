TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with six people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and three people joining the meeting via Zoom, two from Sioux Falls and one from South Padre Island, Texas.
President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the invocation, and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Iesley Stone who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jack Dahlseid gave the word of the day, “courageous,” which means brave or having or characterized by courage. Pat Achlie-Roth gave a 5-7 minute speech from Pathways — Effective Coaching (Level 3 elective) Connect with Storytelling, titled “People don’t buy what you do - they buy why you do it!.” Mike Villanueva conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to a saying in a fortune cookie. Kevin Buhl was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Jeremy Skrenes evaluated Pat Achlie-Roth’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Marsha Sumpter who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Jack Dahlseid who reported on use of the word of the day “courageous” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Walter Rentsch who reported on speaking times; vote counter Walter Rentsch who reported on the winners of the speech, evaluation, and table topics portions of the meeting; and joke master Kevin Buhl.
Toastmaster Iesley Stone presented virtual trophies to Pat Achlie-Roth for best speaker, Jeremy Skrenes for best evaluator, and Kevin Buhl for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by President Jeremy Skrenes. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 had a tremendous meeting of fun and laughter this past Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. through a Zoom Hybrid Meeting, which allows members to meet at the Fry’n Pan and on Zoom.
Toastmaster meetings have 3 sections: Speeches, Table Topics and Evaluations. President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone. Iesley Stone gave the invocation. Together the group said the pledge of Allegiance. Toastmaster Jack Dahlseid introduced Mike Villanueva as General Evaluator of the meeting. Grammarian was Teresa Rentsch, who gave the word of the day, “adroit “meaning clever. A prepared speech was given by Jeremy Skrenes on the title of “Soup Shovel.” Table Topics was led by Marsha who challenged members to speak for 1 minute on Special Moments in their lives. Teresa Rentsch spoke on a moment in her life when she felt lost. Pat Acklie-Roth spoke on a famous person she had met. Iesley Stone spoke about a moment in time when she had to make a difficult decision. Walt Rentsch spoke when he told a white lie to save someone else from embarrassment or hurt feelings. Mike Villanueva spoke on a moment when he won something for the very first time. Vernon Arens spoke on when he felt important to the people around him. Steve Hamilton spoke on a moment in time he changed his mind about something important. General Evaluator, Mike Villanueva asked Iesley Stone to evaluate Jeremy Skrenes speech. Reports were given by Grammarian Teresa Rentsch and Ah Counter Pat Ackley-Roth. Mike evaluated the entire meeting. Toastmaster Jack Dahlseid called on Vernon Arens to give the joke of the day. Jack presented the Best Speaker Award to Jeremy Skrenes, Best Evaluator Award to Iesley Stone. Best Table Topics was a 3-way tie: Mike Villanueva, Walt Rentsch and Vern Arens.
Toastmasters is a great way to start a Saturday morning. Guests are welcome to either join us at the Fry’n Pan or on “Zoom” at 7:30 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information, call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org
INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc. met at noon on Monday, Nov. 29, at Minerva’s. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Quinlivan and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were 10 members present and one member joined via Zoom.
Members were invited to make announcements. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, gave the group an update on activities and exhibits at the museum. Linda Dobrovolny, Yankton Community Library shared upcoming events at the library.
Chelsie Promes and Liz Eggers from Quality Health Clinic presented the program. Both shared their training backgrounds. They gave a summary of their family focused care philosophy, the hours, and types of services available at the clinic. They also shared a preview of a new service, Reset IV Hydration, coming to the clinic in 2022.
The next Interchange meeting will be a Christmas party at noon on Dec. 6 at Minerva’s.
YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Eleven members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a Thanksgiving potluck supper on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Creighton, Elk Point, Menno, Tyndall, Vermillion, and Yankton, and enjoyed a variety of Thanksgiving dishes.
President Alan Fenner called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the treasurer’s report. Steve discussed a problem encountered at the post office regarding newsletters containing a staple in them, thus requiring extra postage due their being non-machinable. He will print future newsletters on 11-inch by 17-inch paper to avoid using a staple. Due to in-creased costs, membership dues were raised to $25/year from $15, which have been the dues for the past 24 years. Denny Martens offered to teach a 2-hour aviation ground school refresher in February in the terminal at Chan Gurney Airport. He also announced that the taxilane project at the Vermillion Airport was inspected and approved. Vermillion’s next project will be installation of an automated weather reporting system.
The next YRAA meeting is set for Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at JoDean’s Restaurant. The YRAA has 99 members. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
YANKTON GENERAL FEDERATED WOMEN’S CLUB
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Harens; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and the Collect for Women.
President Kathy inquired about the welfare of members. Mention made of those who are experiencing illness or other concerns. Members signed Christmas cards to be distributed during the holiday season.
New members and guests were introduced and welcomed. Installations of new members will be held in January.
Minutes of the November meeting were approved as presented on motion by Marilyn Huntley.
Sandy Battin and Ruth Ann Dannenbring reported on the recent GFWC sponsored trip — “Christmas at the Capitol.” The trips, facilitated by Vi Ranney have been successful in raising funds for two future $1000 scholarships, one to a high school senior and another to a junior at Mount Marty University.
Treasurer’s report was presented and approved on motion by Ruth Ann Dannenbring.
President Kathy introduced Yankton Community Library Assistant Director Linda Dobrovolny who presented the literacy program, “What is Happening at the Public Library.” Members learned about the organization of the library and about the many free services available through the library. Of interest were items such as Lego sets, audio books, book club kits, NASA backpacks, and family passes to the Meade Cultural Center.
Homelife Chairman, Peggy Schiedel reminded the club that United Way is a good choice for anyone choosing to make meaningful donations at this time of year.
Discussion held on the need for additional callers for the monthly meetings. Current callers volunteered to add names to their lists, and Shari Hovland volunteered to help with the calls.
Door prizes were awarded to many members and guests in attendance.
The next meeting will be on Jan. 8, 2022. Sharing and Giving project will be personal care items for River City Domestic Shelter. Hostesses are Vi Ranney and Pauline Akland.
