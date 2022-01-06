Carolyn Becker, owner of Riverfront Broadcasting, was the guest speaker for Interchange’s Jan. 3, 2022, meeting, held at Minerva’s in Yankton. Interchange Board President Kathy Quinlivan presided over the noon meeting.
After the meeting was called to order and the Pledge of Allegiance recited, members were invited to make announcements regarding business news, opportunities and upcoming programs. Paula Tacke of Mead Cultural Heritage Center told members that the Christmas Tree display at Mead are up through Jan. 15. Additionally, the next Feed Your Mind: Meet and Greet with Snow Globe Collector Janet McKenzie is slated at noon on Friday, Jan. 7, at the Mead. Linda Dobrovolny, Yankton Community Library said that the Friends of the Yankton Community Library are sponsoring a book sale Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 6-9, in the library meeting room. The library is also continuing to take orders for its T-shirt fundraiser through Friday, Jan. 14.
Kristi Tacke of Riverfront Broadcasting introduced Carolyn Becker. Becker provided an overview of her professional journey in broadcasting. Based in Yankton, Riverfront Broadcasting, LLC, is co-owned by Becker and her husband, Doyle Becker. Becker, who says she always knew she wanted to go into radio, describes Riverfront Broadcasting as a family-owned company specializing in small communities while building the economic base in those communities and promoting a positive attitude through their work with the local businesses and organizations.
Fun fact of note: Becker still remembers the exact length of many songs. When radio stations used vinyl records, if the deejay wanted to take a bathroom break, you needed a long song, like “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” or “American Pie,” said Becker. Also of note, Riverfront Broadcasting has a vintage radio display at the company’s Yankton business office, and visitors may walk through at any time during normal business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Linda Hovden is the hostess for the next Interchange meeting, to be held Jan. 10, 2022, at noon in Minerva’s.
