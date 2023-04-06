Get Ready For Prescription Take-Back Day
Waseem Ali Khan - stock.adobe.co

Have you ever wondered what to do with expired or unused medication? Many are at a loss with what to do with their old medication, so it collects from year to year.

Keeping unused or expired medications can be dangerous especially for children, teens, and pets. Prescription drugs are safe only when used by the person it was prescribed for and obtained from a pharmacy.

