Twelve members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a “Men Cooking” potluck meeting on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Vermillion and Yankton.
President Mark Westerman called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the treasurer’s report and membership report (76 members). Certificates of Appreciation were passed out to the Ground Volunteers at the Young Eagles Rally held on June 19, 2021: Butch Becker, Alan Fenner, Pam Hamilton, and Steve Hamilton. Denny Martens talked about installing a SkyBeacon ADS-B Transmitter in his Cessna 172, and the trials and tribulations he encountered along the way. Denny Martens announced that he would be holding a 3-hour Ground School Refresher on Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Topics of the refresher will include Loss of Control, Stall/Spin Awareness, Basic Aerodynamics, Aircraft Operations, Airspace & Communication Requirements, Performance Speeds, Takeoffs & Landings, and Traffic Pattern Operations. The refresher is sponsored by FAA Safety Team, YRAA, and South Dakota Pilots Association.
The next YRAA meeting is set for Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. in the airport terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
