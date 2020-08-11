Toastmasters Club 1294
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met on Saturday, July 18, via the Zoom online meeting platform at 7:30 a.m. The meeting was called to order by Angela Mann, Club President. The Prayer was given by Jack Dahlseid, who also led the pledge to the American Flag.
Katie Stutzman was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting. Stutzman then introduced the Master Evaluator, Jana Lane, who introduced her evaluation team: Speech Evaluator: Steve Hamilton. Timer: Roy Wilcox, Vote Counter Angela Mann, Ah Counter Jeremy Skrenes of Sioux Falls and Grammarian Marsha Dahlseid who introduced the “word of the day”: TENACIOUS.
K Stutzman introduced our speaker for the day Pat Acklie-Roth, with her speech titled “8 Traits of Leadership.”
Table Topics was led by Dan Klimisch who called upon participants; Roy Wilcox, Marsha Dahlseid, Mike Villanueva, Jeremy Skrenes, Jack Dahlseid and Angela Mann. Following our Table Topics portion, Master Evaluator, Jana Lane was called up. Lane called on her Speech Evaluator Steve Hamilton to give his evaluation of the speech given. Once the evaluation was complete Lane called on the Timer, Grammarian and Ah Counter for their reports. Lane concluded the evaluation portion of the meeting with her evaluation of the day’s meeting.
Guests from any location are welcome Saturday mornings @7:30 a.m. via our online Zoom platform. If you have any question please contact our club through our website 1294.toastmastersclub.org.
The Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met Hybrid procedure at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. There were members in person present at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant and the remainder of those present for the meeting were by Zoom. The meeting was called to order by President Angela Mann. The invocation was given by Jack Dahlseid, then followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roy Wilcox was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting. He called on Katie Stutzman, General Evaluator who introduced her evaluation team: The Grammarian, Marsha Dahlseid gave the word of the day, “escapade.” Ah Counter: Pat Acklie-Roth, Speech Evaluators, Jeremy Skrenes and Jana Lane, Timer, Angela Mann and Vote Counter, Dan Klimish.
The first speech was given by Dan Klimisch, titled “A Toast To Toastmasters”. The objectives of the speech came from the Pathways Manual on Social Speeches. The second speaker introduced was Breanna Berendsen, titled “Early Life Lessons”, Also from Pathways manual, with objectives on giving the Icebreaker speech. Table Topics was led by Jennifer Haich. Table Topics participants were: Steve Hamilton, Jack Dahlseid, Pat Acklie-Roth, Angela Mann, Marsha Dahlseid and Roy Wilcox. Following Table Topics Wilcox introduced the Jokemaster of the Meeting, Jeremy Skrenes. Katie Stutzman, General Evaluator was then re-introduced to give an evaluation of the meeting and called on Jeremy Skrenes to evaluate Dan Klimisch’s speech and Jana Lane to evaluate Breanna Berendsen’s speech. She then called on Grammarian Marsha Dahlseid to give an overview on words and phrases used during the meeting. Other presentations on the meeting were given by Ah Counter Pat Acklie-Roth and Timer Angela Mann.
Toastmaster Wilcox announced the winners as follows: Table Topics: 3 way tie: Angela Mann, Pat Acklie-Roth and Roy Wilcox, Speaker: Dan Klimisch and Speech Evaluator Jana Lane. Toastmaster Wilcox relinquished control of the meeting back to President Angela Mann to review the next meeting assignments.
Guests are always welcome to join our Hybrid meeting. Come in person to the Fry’n Pan Restaurant or from Zoom at your home. You need to download the “Zoom” application on your Computer, I-Pad or I-Phone and call a member of the club to get the password to join the meeting. For more information on Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294, call 605-660-2485 or http://toastmastersclub.org.
Interchange held its bi-weekly meeting on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at noon via Zoom. There were 19 members present. The meeting was called to order by President Linda Dobrovolny and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
During announcements Paula Tacke from the Mead Cultural Education Center shared that summer raffle tickets were for sale. All proceeds will help develop Heritage Park. She also invited members to view their several exhibits on display at the museum and reassured members of the safety procedures in place. Lois Varvel enthusiastically announced that the new apartments being built on West 25th Street will allow pets! Julie Amsberry of Yankton Area Arts announced that Interchange member, Jane Bobzin, was named Best of Show for her photograph “Hands Touching Hands” at the Annual Photography Exhibit and Competition (Mighty Mo Photo Show).
The hostess for today’s meeting was Ann Clough, who retired from the City earlier this year. She introduced her guest, Sarah Brandt, a founding member of Connecting Cultures. Sarah is a YHS grad who volunteered with the Literacy Council while she was in High School where she learned of the variety of cultures represented in Yankton. Upon her return after college, the number of cultures had grown. The Connecting Cultures group was formed to help bridge the gap, so Yankton is place all feel welcome. The group recently created a mission statement and vision for the organization, setting three goals of Advocacy, Education, and Celebration. The group will host a celebration of Native American culture on Aug. 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Riverside Park Amphitheater. Additionally, Sarah mentioned the new business called Karibe Fusion located on Broadway. The establishment features Caribbean food and dancing.
The next regular meeting of Interchange will be held via Zoom on Monday, Aug. 24, at noon. Anyone interested in participating, may contact an Interchange member for a link to the meeting.
