The Teens Encounter Christ (TEC) program has not been canceled this year and will be held Nov. 6-8 at Yankton’s Calvary Baptist Church.
TEC is an interdenominational weekend for teenagers in high school. The teams will arrive at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, and be done by 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Over the course of the three days, participants will hear talks on subjects like Christian community, Christian action, responding to God’s love, etc. There will also be the latest Christian music, games, good food and lots of laughter to put everyone at ease.
For more information, visit www.siouxlandtec.com; or call Gwen at 712-212-4869 or Julie at 605-202-0139.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.