CHADRON, Neb. Chadron State College’s combined undergraduate and graduate winter commencement exercises were canceled Dec. 16, due to heavy snowfall and high winds. The list of candidates includes summer graduates and consists of 71 names for master’s degrees and for 108 bachelor’s degrees.
• Kyle Lindquist of Randolph, NE: Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude
• Gabrielle Keiser of Yankton: Bachelor of Arts
Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. More than 2,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State.
UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS
SIOUX FALLS — The University of Sioux Falls congratulates more than 550 students who made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,288 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16-17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 1,262 graduates are from 50 countries, 41 states and more than 170 Nebraska communities.
Sen. Deb Fischer delivered the undergraduate commencement address Dec. 17. Katrina Jagodinsky, Susan J. Rosowski Associate Professor of history at Nebraska, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners Dec. 16.
Chancellor Ronnie Green presided over the ceremonies.
Following is a list of area graduates by hometown, with their college(s) and degree(s).
Coleridge — Emily Lynn Soll, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Laurel — Brian Lee Potts, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction; Madison J. Swanson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science.
Diplomas were conferred on nearly 400 University of Nebraska Medical Center students on Friday, Dec. 16, at a ceremony at Baxter Area in Omaha. The following is a list of graduates from the College of Nursing, College of Allied Health Professions, College of Public Health, College of Medicine and Graduate Studies, organized by college, degree and hometown.
Some graduating students are not listed below because they have requested their information not be released to the public.
———
UNMC COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Master of Physician Assistant Studies
Creighton — Claire Fanta
Laurel — Bayley Holloway
Yankton, SD — Rebecca Sawatzke (With High Distinction)
