BATH — There will be 282 South Dakota FFA members recognized for receiving their State FFA Degree at the 93rd South Dakota State FFA Convention, Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. You can also watch the convention live at www.sdaged.org, Newscenter1.tv, and ConnectCenter1.tv and on KNBN.2 Rapid City and KWSD Sioux Falls.
The State FFA Degree is the highest degree of membership conferred by the South Dakota FFA Association. The requirements for this degree include:
• Having earned and productively invested at least $1,000, or worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time, or a combination thereof, in a Supervised Agricultural Experience program.
• Demonstrated leadership ability by performing ten procedures of Parliamentary Law, giving a six-minute speech on an agriculture or FFA-related topic, and serving as an officer, committee chairperson, or participating member of a chapter committee.
• Have completed at least 25 hours of community service.
As a special project of the SD FFA Foundation, South Dakota FFA members will receive the golden charm of the State Degree and a framed certificate, thanks to the following sponsors: Todd & Barbara Powell; Barry & Jenny Jacobson; The Jacobson Group, LLC; West Central FFA Alumni; Rechelle & Eric Dissing; Dan Streff Family; Sandy Osterday; Mike Strohschein; Red River Farm Network; Dacotah Diamond Auctions and Equipment; Jeff & Beth Vanderwal; AGNITION; Peterson Livestock; First Premier Bank; Lance & Shirley Howe; Wyatt & Zana DeJong; Dani Herring; Eugene & Stella Nagel; Brad & Trixie Grill; Olson Family; and Dawn Wind Dairy Goats.
Area FFA members who received their State FFA degree are:
• Alcester-Hudson — Jorden Rasmussen, Emily Vander Feen, Tristan Van Wyk, Alex Winquist
• Beresford — Laura Bogue, Gayden Johnson, Kam Sveeggen, Becca Tiedemann, Gabe Traxler
• Bon Homme — Sawyer Goeden, Kaleb Kubal, Cassidy Soukup, Lacey Wittmeier
• Centerville — Lane Hansen
• Freeman — Madison Hofer
• Menno — Brady Fergen, Kyle Kyriss
• Parker — Trevor Becker, Tristan Becker, Brandon Benney, Bailey Coleman, Breann Cornell, Grace DeWald, Geoff Dunkelberger, Jenna Even, Josie Geis, Ellie Hansen, Eli Kreider, Shelby Lang, Maggie Ludens, Brandt Marsh, Colby Olson, Jace Ullerich, Lane Wieman
• Parkston — Logan Heidinger
• Platte-Geddes — Alexis Bultje, Kara Johnson, Myles Kott, Emily Muilenburg, Sadie Rasmussen, Hudson Ringling
• Scotland — Annabelle Hlavac, Jaydan Kass
• Viborg-Hurley — Kasandra Knutson, Ty Van Hull
