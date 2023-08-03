The Yankton Catholic Community Foundation is honored and grateful to the Family of Alberta Bender, for creating The Alberta Bender Endowment, to benefit current and future needs at St. Benedict Parish in Yankton.
Alberta and her husband Charlie were members of St. Benedict Parish. This endowment was established as a gift from their children: Delaine, Sharla, Gale, Chris and Kevin. “Through her faith, Mom received a great deal of courage and comfort to face her illness. This endowment is a gift to St. Benedict Parish and the St. Benedict community, in appreciation for all of the prayers and support she received”.
Alberta’s family will forever appreciate the positive examples she set. She exemplified a spirit of service, in her willingness to donate her time and talent. She will be remembered for her selflessness, humor, work ethic, and her commitment to her Family and the Catholic Faith.
Endowments are permanent funds where the principal gift stays intact FOREVER, and earnings are used to support the designated project. The Benders have again chosen needs at St. Benedict Parish to be recipient of the earnings. The Yankton Catholic Community is so Blessed to have this endowment in Alberta’s honor. Thank you to the Bender Family for creating this legacy gift that will make a HUGE difference in many lives FOREVER.
For further information on setting up an Endowment for the Yankton Catholic Community, contact the Yankton Catholic Community Foundation at 605-665-3655 Ext. 3.
