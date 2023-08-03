The Yankton Catholic Community Foundation is honored and grateful to the Family of Alberta Bender, for creating The Alberta Bender Endowment, to benefit current and future needs at St. Benedict Parish in Yankton.

Alberta and her husband Charlie were members of St. Benedict Parish. This endowment was established as a gift from their children: Delaine, Sharla, Gale, Chris and Kevin. “Through her faith, Mom received a great deal of courage and comfort to face her illness. This endowment is a gift to St. Benedict Parish and the St. Benedict community, in appreciation for all of the prayers and support she received”.

