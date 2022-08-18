Greg Hager and Jan (Schmidt) Schiferl will present a pair of concerts in the Yankton area Aug. 19-20.
They will perform at Discovery Church, 205 W. Third Street in downtown Yankton. At 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, and at the East Lake Andes Lutheran Church, 28977 U.S. Highway 281, Armour, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
Hager is a Nashville-produced musician. He is a singer, songwriter and accomplished musician from Valley, North Dakota, and has toured all over the United States and three tours in Japan. He carries the title of Entertainer of the Year with the Pro Cowboy Country Artist Association and the Academy of Western Artists “Artist of the Year.” His rural western roots run deep, and he writes and sings about the life he knows and lives. He brings positivity to his audience sharing Good News in song. He has recorded nine albums, one in Japanese.
Schiferl is a singer, songwriter and storyteller who is originally from Lake Andes. She was recently nominated by the Academy of Western Artists as the 2020 Western Music Female of the Year. She has performed at fairs and festivals throughout the Midwest. Schiferl has regularly appeared at the Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering in Fort Worth, Texas; The Durango Cowboy Gathering in Colorado; Volga City Opry House in Iowa and the Montana Cowboy Gathering. She has recorded two albums, both of which won awards from the Rural Roots Music Association. She and her husband operate the WJ Ranch in northeast Nebraska where they train horses, raise cattle and host family events such as their annual concerts and Cowboy Christmas events.
This concert will feature gospel and original music sure to inspire and encourage. For more information, contact 605-661-8356, 402-357-2102 or see www.schiferlswjranch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.