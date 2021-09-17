September Is Behavioral Health Recovery Month In SD Sep 17, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed September as Behavioral Health Recovery Month in South Dakota to help spread the message that hope, healing, and happiness are possible.Through the Department of Social Services (DSS), treatment for mental health issues and substance use disorders is available regardless of ability to pay.“We can all benefit from talking openly about mental health and substance use concerns,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “Help is available to South Dakotans across the state.” In 2020, through funding from DSS, almost 18,000 South Dakotans received treatment for a mental health disorder, and more than 11,000 received treatment for a substance use disorder.“Treatment and recovery services are effective. People can and do recover from mental health issues and substance use disorders,” Gill said.To find help in your area, visit dss.sd.gov and click on the Behavioral Health tab. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Rent Updated 7 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Account Specialist Wanted - Farm Credit Services of America 43 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Youth Dies In Cedar County ATV AccidentThree Injured In Freeman CrashPorter NoeckerScott LukenGoFundMe Account Established For Family Of Young Cedar County ATV VictimBrett JohnsonKevin RowellYankton Announces ‘21 Athletic Hall Of Fame ClassScott LukenOfficials Warn Of New Scam Targeting South Dakota Nurses Images CommentedLetter: Our Decisions (43)Letter: Dealing With Vaccinations (37)Letter: Noem’s Drive For Power (37)Letter: ‘All-Out Attack’ (31)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (25)Health-Care Workers And Mental Health (25)Letter: Constitutional Question (21)Letter: Vaccine Mandate? (21)FDA Adds New Pull To The Vaccine Debate (14)Letter: Vaccine Dangers (13)The ‘Miraculous Medal’ (11)Pierre Report: Conservative Principles And Government Restraint (7)YSD OKs Modified Mask Measure (6)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (4)Why Didn’t AG Face Manslaughter Charge? (3)Letter: Bishops And COVID Vaccine (2)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (2)Ravnsborg Should Resign As AG (2)Shelter From The Storm (1)Mount Marty’s Field Day (1)Letter: Clean Water (1)Science Lacking Behind SD Predator Bounty Program (1)Letter: The Ravnsborg Travesty (1)Letter: Co-op Concern (1)Yankton Family Celebrates Late Daughter And Her Parting Gift (1)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (1)Letter: Qualifications (1)Former Archery Olympian Excited For Upcoming Yankton Tournaments (1)Letter: ‘Amazing Experience’ (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
