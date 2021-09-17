PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed September as Behavioral Health Recovery Month in South Dakota to help spread the message that hope, healing, and happiness are possible.

Through the Department of Social Services (DSS), treatment for mental health issues and substance use disorders is available regardless of ability to pay.

“We can all benefit from talking openly about mental health and substance use concerns,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “Help is available to South Dakotans across the state.”

In 2020, through funding from DSS, almost 18,000 South Dakotans received treatment for a mental health disorder, and more than 11,000 received treatment for a substance use disorder.

“Treatment and recovery services are effective. People can and do recover from mental health issues and substance use disorders,” Gill said.

To find help in your area, visit dss.sd.gov and click on the Behavioral Health tab.

