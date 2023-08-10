The Monsignor Carlton Hermann Endowments have been set up for St. Benedict Parish and Sacred Heart Parish in Yankton.
Monsignor Hermann was a wonderful Priest for 70 years. He passed away on April 16, 2022, at the age of 95. He is best remembered for his witness of remaining positive in his disposition toward all persons and all things, even ones with the greatest challenges.
In 1959, Father Hermann began a series of pastoral appointments in many of our local area parishes. In 1995, Father Hermann was honored by Pope John Paul II as a prelate of honor and received the title of Monsignor.
The Yankton Catholic Community Foundation is honored to establish two new endowments:
1. The Monsignor Carlton Hermann Endowments to benefit future needs at St. Benedict Parish.
2. The Monsignor Carlton Hermann Endowment to benefit future needs of Sacred Heart Parish.
Monsignor also generously created an endowment for Sacred Heart School before his death. He made a huge impact on many lives and these endowments will continue that mission.
Endowments are permanent funds where the principal gift stays intact FOREVER, and earnings are used to support the designated project. Thank you, Monsignor Carlton Hermann, for creating these endowments to help serve our Catholic Community. These Endowments will make a HUGE difference to help with future expenses FOREVER.
For further information on setting up an Endowment for the Yankton Catholic Community, contact the Yankton Catholic Community Foundation at 605-665-3655, Ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.