SIOUX FALLS — The Sanford International, in partnership with the Sanford Health Foundation, has named Landyn Keiser of Fordyce, Nebraska, the 2023 Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador. Keiser will represent the Sanford Children’s Hospital at tournament events throughout the year.
Landyn, who turned 15 in March, was injured in an ATV accident in May 2021. He has had more than 50 surgeries, several skin grafts and almost two years of rehab due to the extent of his injuries. Despite early predictions that Landyn would never walk again, he’s now playing basketball and running. Landyn and his family come to Sioux Falls once a week for physical therapy and strength training at the Sanford Fieldhouse.
“The Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador is always a special part of the tournament and reminds us about the true purpose of the event – to give back to the community by helping kids and their families,” said Davis Trosin, tournament director of the Sanford International. “When you make a donation, you are paving the way for future ambassadors. Landyn is an inspiration to a lot of children, and we can’t wait to cheer him on when he hits the ceremonial tee shot during the opening ceremonies this fall.”
Keiser is the seventh Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador, joining Jaxon and Jeren Scheff (2018), Avery Hill (2019), Ben Wieman (2020), Cobey DeSchepper (2021) and Sam Matheson (2022).
“Landyn’s motto is ‘can’t stop, won’t stop,’ and we are grateful for his willingness to share his story to help inspire children going through incredible challenges,” said Erin Sanderson, executive director of the Sanford Health Foundation. “The Sanford International helps shine a spotlight on children like Landyn as well as his care team, and the overwhelming support our community provides the tournament is powerful and deeply appreciated by so many.”
For more information about the Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador program and previous representatives, visit sanfordinternational.com.
