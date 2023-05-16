SIOUX FALLS — The Sanford International, in partnership with the Sanford Health Foundation, has named Landyn Keiser of Fordyce, Nebraska, the 2023 Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador. Keiser will represent the Sanford Children’s Hospital at tournament events throughout the year.

Landyn, who turned 15 in March, was injured in an ATV accident in May 2021. He has had more than 50 surgeries, several skin grafts and almost two years of rehab due to the extent of his injuries. Despite early predictions that Landyn would never walk again, he’s now playing basketball and running. Landyn and his family come to Sioux Falls once a week for physical therapy and strength training at the Sanford Fieldhouse.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.