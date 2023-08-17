The Yankton Catholic Community Foundation is honored to establish the Rick and Mary Althoff Endowment, to benefit Sacred Heart School in Yankton.
Rick and Mary Althoff moved into Yankton on Labor Day weekend in 1974, and their first son Matt was born in mid-November, the day after they bought a house on W. Fourth Street. Eric and Shaunti followed close behind and their little house was quickly too small. In December 1978, they were blessed to buy 505 Pine Street. Matthew went to Kindergarten at Webster school and Nicholas joined the family.
“As parents, blessed to be Catholic school students for 16 years each, we knew Sacred Heart School was just across the alley for a reason! Matt was off to Sr. Gabriella’s First grade class enthusiastically every day! The recesses became our clock, and the younger siblings knew all the children’s names from the back fence! Eric was in the first Kindergarten class, and Carrie and Damian by then also had joined us.
Working and playing in the yard or after school, we watched the extra hours that the teachers put in every week, and knew our children were their priority. The older ones added on sports at the middle school, just a few blocks away. As they moved on up through the grades into high school, public school teachers told us how they could pick out the Sacred Heart students. They were prepared for class, participated in class, volunteered and were respectful. We were grateful to hear those compliments. They were definitely “normal” children at home!
Marty, Analise, Gina and Isaac each followed through Sacred Heart, and enjoyed the growing numbers of students and dedicated teachers and principals. Sr. Margo Tschetter was Fifth grade teacher for them all!
Friends of Sacred Heart was a means to work together as parents and families on projects for the school. Going out to eat at a Potluck or Chili Feed was a real treat for our children!”
Rick and Mary dearly appreciated the opportunities that all their children had at Sacred Heart School. Now the ten of them, living in 10 different states, are through college, well into their professional lives and raising their families. The Althoffs wanted to pay it forward with this Endowment for future Catholic families to have this cooperative experience in giving a complete education to their children with a sound Catholic foundation.
Rick and Mary believe strongly that parents are the first teachers but know how much each teacher played a role in their children’s education. Children are a gift from God and our Catholic Faith must be taught and shared with them.
Endowments are permanent funds where the principal gift stays intact FOREVER, and earnings are used to support the designated project. Thank you, Rick and Mary Althoff, for creating this endowment to help families with Sacred Heart School tuition and for promoting Catholic education.
For further information on setting up an Endowment for the Yankton Catholic Community, contact the Yankton Catholic Community Foundation: 605-665-3655, Ext. #3.
