The Yankton Catholic Community Foundation is honored to establish the Rick and Mary Althoff Endowment, to benefit Sacred Heart School in Yankton.

Rick and Mary Althoff moved into Yankton on Labor Day weekend in 1974, and their first son Matt was born in mid-November, the day after they bought a house on W. Fourth Street. Eric and Shaunti followed close behind and their little house was quickly too small. In December 1978, they were blessed to buy 505 Pine Street. Matthew went to Kindergarten at Webster school and Nicholas joined the family.

