Forty-three members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a Holiday Party meeting on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at JoDean’s Restaurant. Participants came from Avon, Menno, Mission Hill, Tyndall, Utica, Vermillion, Volin, and Yankton.
Sixteen people renewed their membership in the YRAA.
Mark Westerman handed out 2022 Certificates of Appreciation & hat / lapel pins to officers in Yankton EAA Chapter 1029: Vice President Peter Mariniello; Secretary, Membership Coordinator, Young Eagles Coordinator, Newsletter Editor Steve Hamilton; Treasurer Jo Wohlenberg; Young Eagles Coordinator John Lillevold; and Most Valuable Person [MVP to be named].
For the MVP certificate, Butch Becker nominated the Roinstads — Mike & Lorie — for coordinating the Yankton airport breakfast, seconded by Marie Anne Ben. Everyone voted aye. Mark Westerman will print them a certificate for presentation at the January meeting. Steve Hamilton presented a certificate & pin to President Mark Westerman.
Mark Westerman presented 2022 Certificates of Appreciation to the officers of the YRAA: Vice President Peter Mariniello; Secretary & Newsletter Editor Steve Hamilton; Treasurer Marie Anne Ben; Directors-at-Large Butch Becker and Scott Olson. Steve Hamilton presented a certificate to President Mark Westerman.
Mark Westerman presented a plaque and T-shirt to Roger Rudnick to commemorate his 66 years as an aircraft mechanic.
Lorie Roinstad requested that Jim Smith’s Mini Coupe aircraft be modified with shorter wings so that the airplane can be used in Riverboat Days parade to promote the airport breakfast.
Steve Hamilton showed a PowerPoint titled “YRAA: Year in Review 2022” composed of 52 slides — featuring Peter Mariniello training to be an aerial applicator, Young Eagles Rally on June 11, YRAA Flight Training Scholarship – Bud Becker Memorial Scholarship winner Jack Halsted, Chan Gurney Municipal Airport breakfast, Christen Lacey earning her multi-engine rating, Touch-A-Truck event, Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award honorees Gene Ebneter and Harold Schramm, Spirit of Yankton red biplane flown by WWI Ace Snoopy out front of the airport terminal, and Christmas decorations in the airport terminal.
The next YRAA meeting will be a potluck with the theme “Men cooking” on Jan. 15 in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport at 6 p.m. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
