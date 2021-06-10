DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
MADISON — A total of 504 full-time and 193 part-time students qualified for the President’s Academic Honors list for the 2021 spring semester at Dakota State University (DSU) in Madison.
The following area full-time students achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the honors list:
• Alcester — Joshua Griffith
• Beresford — Jackson Heiberger, Noah Turner
• Centerville — Seth Huot
• Geddes — Kaitlyn Slaba
• Hudson — Samuel Bakker
• Hurley — Beau Miller
• Jefferson — Schuyler Walchek
• Marion — Tyler Orcutt
• North Sioux City — Dominick Tureaud
• Parker — Hannah Viet
• Ponca, NE — Brayten Batcheler
• Springfield — Cheylee Nagel
• Tyndall — Haley Frank
• Viborg — Jacia Christiansen, Spencer Wirth
• Wakonda — Morgan Dalluge, Hope Johnson
• Yankton — Shiann Baker, Megan Fejfar, Steven Tow
———
The following area part-time students achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the honors list:
• McCook Lake — Grace Bauer
• Parker — Gabrielle Herlyn
• Tyndall — Dustin Johnson
• Vermillion — Cylie Hanson
• Yankton — Paul Borota, Fennell, Thomas Hill, Matthew Justiniano, Zachary Stemper, Drew Wenande
JILLIAN KOTALIK
WATERTOWN — Michael Cartney, Lake Area Technical College President, announces the current President’s List. The President’s List is a list of outstanding students who, through their initiative and ability, have indicated a seriousness of purpose in their educational program. The President’s List is limited to full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0. Students with a 4.0 have been noted by an *.
The entire President’s List is available at https://www.lakeareatech.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Presidents-List-Spring-2021.pdf Local and area students so honored include:
• Yankton — Jillian Kotalik
UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS
SIOUX FALLS — The University of Sioux Falls congratulates more than 600 students who made the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
Abigail Spawn of Geddes;
Aerica Schroeder of Beresford;
Ashley Fink of Marion;
Brennan Moran of Dakota Dunes;
Brooklyn Brouwer of Armour;
Caleb Larson of Beresford;
Chelsea Wiese of Davis;
Claire Krumbach of Parker;
Emma Deneui of Platte;
Erika Christensen of Hurley;
Gracie Wold of Armour;
Holly Mines of Yankton;
Jacob Bouza of Scotland;
Kamilla Pheifer of Platte;
Karleah Pheifer of Platte;
Katelyn Schaefer of Parker;
Katelynn Dolan of Beresford;
Kathryn Spawn of Geddes;
Katina Schaeffer of Lesterville;
Katlyn Knoll of Avon;
Kelsey Oswald of Yankton;
Kyleigh Moran of Vermillion;
Lauren Hunstad of Parker;
Lauren Steffen of Crofton, NE
Logan Hansen of Hurley;
Maddilyn Miller of Platte;
Madison Wuebben of Yankton;
Megan Balfany of Yankton;
Melissa Kroeker of Viborg;
Molly Ebert of Beresford;
Nicole Jacobson of North Sioux City;
Owen Feser of Yankton;
Perla Chavez Alarcon of Yankton;
Peyton Hochstein of Scotland;
Rylee Hamling of North Sioux City;
Sydney McKee of Alcester;
Taylor Bietz of Scotland;
Tecla Kramer of Yankton.
DYLAN STEFFEN
DICKINSON, N.D. — Dylan Steffen of Yankton graduated from Dickinson State University (DSU) in spring 2021.
DSU celebrated the most recent class of graduates at the institution’s 101st spring commencement ceremony Saturday, May 15, 2021. Graduates and their families were invited to participate in the ceremony which was held outdoors at the Biesiot Activities Center in Dickinson, North Dakota.
