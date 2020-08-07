Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
Large Print
• “Seven Lies” by Elizabeth Kay, fiction
Adult Books
• “And Then They Stopped Talking to Me: Making Sense of Middle School” by Judith Walker, nonfiction
• “The Hilarious World of Depression” by John Moe, nonfiction
• “The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are” by Libby Copeland, nonfiction
• “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard” by Douglas W. Tallamy, nonfiction
• “Perfectly Wounded: A Memoir About What Happens After a Miracle” by Mike Day, nonfiction
• “Raising a Strong Daughter in a Toxic Culture: 11 Steps to Keep Her Happy, Healthy, and Safe” by Meg Meeker, nonfiction
• “The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go from Here” by Hope Jahren, nonfiction
• “1st Case” by James Patterson, fiction
• “After Me Comes The Flood” by Sarah Perry, fiction
• “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel, fiction
• “Broken: Six Short Novels” by Don Winslow, fiction
• “The Companions” by Katie M. Flynn, fiction
• “Deadly Touch” by Heather Graham, fiction
• “Devolution” by Max Brooks, fiction
• “Diver’s Paradise” by Davin Goodwin, fiction
• “The Familiar Dark” by Amy Engel, fiction
• “Fearless” by Fern Michaels, fiction
• “The Friendship List” by Susan Mallery, fiction
• “The Girls with No Names” by Serena Burdick, fiction
• “Hard Cash Valley” by Brian Panowich, fiction
• “The Herd” by Andrea Bartz, fiction
• “I Was Told It Would Get Easier” by Abbi Waxman, fiction
• “If I Had Your Face” by Frances Cha, fiction
• “Jace” by Sasha Summers, fiction
• “The Jetsetters” by Amanda Eyre Ward, fiction
• “The Last Summer of Ada Bloom” by Martine Murray, fiction
• “Little Family” by Ishmael Beah, fiction
• “Lost Boy Found” by Kirsten Alexander, fiction
• “The Lost Orphan” by Stacey Halls, fiction
• “Meet Me on Love Lane” by Nina Bocci, fiction
• “Mother Daughter Widow Wife” by Robin Wasserman, fiction
• “Muzzled” by David Rosenfelt, fiction
• “Near Dark” by Brad Thor, fiction
• “The New Husband” by D.J. Palmer, fiction
• “Playing Nice” by J.P. Delaney, fiction
• “Passage West” by Rish Reddi, fiction
• “Queenie Malone’s Paradise Hotel” by Ruth Hogan, fiction
• “The Second Home” by Christina Clancy, fiction
• “Seven Lies” by Elizabeth Kay, fiction
• “Shiner” by Amy Jo Burns, fiction
• “Summer Darlings” by Brooke Lea Foster, fiction
• “These Ghosts are Family” by Maisy Card, fiction
• “Thin Girls” by Diana Clarke, fiction
• “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber, fiction
• “When I Hit You Or, a Portrait of The Writer As a Young Wife” by Meena Kandasamy, fiction
• “When She Was Good: by Michael Robotham, fiction
• “The Wife Stalker” by Liv Constantine, fiction
• “The Woman in the Mirror” by Rebecca James, fiction
• “You’ve Got Something Coming” by Jonathan Starke, fiction
• “Big Black: Stand at Attica” by Jared Reinmuth Ameziane, graphic novel, nonfiction
Audio CDs
• “Credible Threat” by J.A. Jance, fiction
Young Adult Books
• “Attucks!: Oscar Robertson and the Basketball Team That Awakened a City” by Phillip Hoose, nonfiction
• “The Dark Tide” by Alicia Jasinska, fiction
• “Banned Book Club” by Kim Hyun Sook, graphic novel, fiction
Easy Reading Books
• “The Epic Adventures of Huggie & Stick” by Drew Daywalt, fiction
Junior Books
• “Jasmine: The Jewel Orchard” by Ellie O’Ryan, fiction
• “Marcus Vega Doesn’t Speak Spanish” by Pablo Cartaya, fiction
• “The Unicorn Rescue Society: The Madre de Aguas of Cuba” by Adam Gidwitz, fiction
• “Diana: Princess of the Amazons” by Shannon Hale, fiction, graphic novel
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
