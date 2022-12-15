Caramel Rolls
Courtesy Photo

Many caramel roll recipes call for ingredients such as buttermilk or sour cream. I was delighted to come up with this simple but truly tasty recipe which uses just basic ingredients.

If you don’t have a bread machine, you can still make the recipe; just be sure to warm your milk to the appropriate temperature range and thoroughly knead your dough to help achieve a satisfactory rise. It’s likely to quickly become your go-to recipe for sweet rolls!

