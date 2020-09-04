INTERCHANGE
Interchange held its bi-weekly meeting on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at noon via Zoom. There were 10 members present. The meeting was called to order by President Linda Dobrovolny and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
During announcements Lois Varvel alerted the group to Ben’s Brewery’s announcement of expansion to the old Freeman Building. Dana Schmit from the library announced that September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. The library will be hosting several events in September including a Scavenger Hunt, an Outdoor Movie on Sept. 19, and an Outdoor Book Club on September 24. Julie Amsberry of Yankton Area Arts announced that they have installed a new exhibit called Life Suspended: Abstract work of Amy Thompson. Amy is from McCook Lake. A reception honoring her will take place on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. There will be a limit of how many people can participate in person, but the reception will be streamed live on YouTube. Paula Tacke from the Mead Cultural Education Center shared that summer raffle tickets were for sale in person or online. The raffle will take place on September 14. All proceeds will help develop Heritage Park. She also invited members to the Feed Your Mind series this Friday, September 4 featuring Dave Hosmer. Chauntel Wright from RTEC updated the group on virtual classes taking place this month. Deb Bodenstedt had several announcements including an Advocacy Gala for Families Feeding Families at the NFAA Archery Center on Sept. 12. Additionally, the Lincoln Day Dinner in support of the GOP will be held at JoDeans on Sept. 26. Deb also announced that the Chamber of Commerce will hold Candidate Forums this month for State Senate seats and County Commission. Sheila Kuchta of Avera Sacred Heart Foundation announced that September 18 will be their Grand Give. It will be held virtually with a silent auction and a Buy One Get One Raffle ($20).
Rather than a meeting with a guest speaker, members of Interchange enjoyed a social gathering where they shared with each other what their experiences have been with the pandemic in work and at home. While some workplaces have gone through some changes, others have gotten busier and all seem to be getting better at technology! Members shared new hobbies and books read during the last few months but all in attendance agree that we look forward to meeting in person again.
The next regular meeting of Interchange will be held via Zoom on Monday, Sept. 14, at noon where our guest will be Billie Sutton, who will speak about his leadership institute. Anyone interested in participating, may contact an Interchange member for a link to the meeting.
TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1294
The Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met Hybrid procedure at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. There were members in person present at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant and the remainder of those present for the meeting were by Zoom. The meeting was called to order by President Angela Mann. The invocation was given by Jeremy Skrenes, then followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.
Roy Wilcox was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting. He called on Jack Dahlseid, General Evaluator who introduced his evaluation team: The Grammarian, Pat Acklie-Roth gave the word of the day, “empowering.” Ah Counter: Jana Lane, Speech Evaluator Steve Hamilton, Timer, Janice Stone and Vote Counter, Jeremy Skrenes.
A speech was given by Marsha Dahlseid titled “An Opportunity Worth The Wait.” The objectives of the speech came from the Pathways Program, the 2nd speech in Pathways Team Collaboration.
Wilcox Introduced President Angela Mann who led the installation ceremony for new club member Michael Villanueva. Then President Angela Mann introduced Jana Lane, a past Area 62 Director and recent recipient of achieving her DTM designation to lead the installation of club officers ceremony for the new year. Lane thanked all of the past years officers for performing their duties and declared them removed from their office position. The induction of new officers was as follows: Secretary, Pat Acklie-Roth, Treasurer: Steve Hamilton, Sergeant At Arms: Roy Wilcox VP Public Relations: Jack Dahlseid, VP Membership: Walter Rentsch, VP Education: Janice Stone, President: Angela Mann and Immediate Past President: Janice Stone.
Table Topics was led by Dan Klimisch. Table Topics participants were: Vernon Arens, Pat Acklie-Roth, Jeremy Skrenes, Michael Villanueva and Jana Lane. Following Table Topics Wilcox called on the Jokemaster of the Meeting , Dan Klimisch.
Jack Dahlseid, General Evaluator was then re-introduced to give an evaluation of the meeting and he called on Steve Hamilton to evaluate Martha Dahlseid’s speech. He then called on Grammarian Pat Acklie-Roth to give an overview on words and phrases used during the meeting. Other presentations on the meeting were given by Ah Counter Jana Lane and Timer, Janice Stone.
Toastmaster Wilcox called on Vote Counter Jeremy Skrenes to announced the winners. Winners were: Table Topics: Jana Lane, Speaker: Martha Dahlseid and Speech Evaluator Steve Hamilton. Toastmaster Wilcox relinquished control of the meeting back to President Angela Mann to review the next meeting assignments.
Guests are always welcome to join our Hybrid meeting held at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Come in person to the Fry’n Pan Restaurant or from Zoom at your home. You need to download the “Zoom” application on your Computer, I-Pad or I-Phone and call a member of the club to get the password to join the meeting. For more information on Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294, call 605-660-2485 or http://toastmastersclub.org.
