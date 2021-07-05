DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Call to Order: The June 28, 2021, meeting of DPQG was called to order at 7 p.m. by President Stephanie Stueckrath at a Riverside Park Picnic Shelter.
Sew & Tell/Roll Call: Roll call was taken as members showcased-themed “Stars and Stripes” projects, with 30 members present.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: Joyce Brunken moved and Mary Kirschenmann seconded that May minutes be approved as printed. Motion carried. Peggy Thranum moved and Kay Gubbels seconded that treasurer’s report be approved as printed. Motion carried. Both will be placed on file.
Unfinished Business
• Summer Project — Representing the Activity Committee, Pat Morton distributed a summer project packet containing a “starter piece” for a 24” x 24” table centerpiece. She called attention to affixed instructions and reminded members that the finished projects will be due at the August meeting. Elaine Harty moved and Sandy Hoffner seconded expenditure of $50 to cover costs of this project. Motion carried. For members not present, packets may be picked up at Sassy Cat Quilt Shop and Four Seasons Quilt Shop.
• Annual Summer Picnic — The July meeting will be a catered picnic and will be at Riverside Park, July 26 at 6 p.m. Because this event is to be catered by Hy-Vee, an RSVP is needed from members wishing to attend. Pat will send information for responding to Angie Hejl, who will email that information via DPQG email. Mary Ellen Hornstra moved and Bev Schramm seconded that payment for catering be approved. Motion carried.
• Committee reports — All committees were asked to meet prior to the business meeting so they could report:
- Workshop Committee — Nothing new to report. More info on Scott Flanagan workshop in September will be provided at a future meeting.
- Program Committee — Sandy Hoffner reported that the committee brainstormed to come up with program ideas through the end of 2021. Details will be provided prior to each meeting. The July sew ‘n tell theme will be “Scrap Happy” featuring quilts that are scrappy in nature.
- QOV Committee — Dawn Atkins reported that a QOV presentation has been scheduled for July 24 at Riverside Park. Four quilts will be presented and members are welcome to attend. The QOV committee needs volunteers to make pillowcases and encourages members to submit nominations.
- Barn Quilt Committee — Nothing new to report.
- Charity Quilt Committee — Nothing new to report.
• DPQG Quilt Show: Sandy Hoffner reminded members of the “Super Star” theme and encouraged members to keep working on quilts.
• YAA Quilt Show: Joni Lowe reminded members to please let either Mary Ellen Hornstra or herself know if they plan to show a project and approximate size and colors of projects they wish to submit so that they may plan for display. She indicated they could use lap quilt size. The theme is tones of two colors. She reminded members of dates related to the show as previously reported in recent newsletters. She also indicated that a paper label for the front of each quilt will be provided so viewers do not need to touch quilts.
• Sew Day: Kay Gubbels reported that six quilt tops were completed for charity quilts and six more were partially completed. Five members came and they had a very enjoyable day of piecing quilt tops. Lori Connot reported that she also has four charity quilts that also need batting donations, if anyone has batting to donate.
• Riverboat Days Barn Quilt Tour: Sandy Hoffner reported that the Riverboat Days Committee had contacted her asking if DPQG planned to submit a Barn Quilt Tour Guide as in the past. Sandy explained what was involved in getting the digital copy of the tour ready. President Stephanie Stueckrath requested volunteers. Due to small number able to volunteer for this project, LaNeda Kuehler moved and Peggy Thranum seconded that this project be tabled for this year and reconsidered for Riverboat Days 2022. Motion carried.
New Business
• Change of location for future meetings: President Stephanie Stueckrath asked members to consider whether DPQG might wish to consider meeting at another location. Sandy Hoffner inquired about meeting at Trinity Lutheren, which is a more central location and has good lighting in the parking lot. She said that there would be no charge for use, but suggested we may want to offer a donation as we did previously. Mary Kirschenmann moved and Sue Gregersen seconded that DPQG submit a request to Trinity Lutheran Church to meet there. Motion carried. Dawn Atkins moved and Kay Gubbels seconded a motion that this begin with the August meeting if the DPQG request is approved in time to do so. Motion carried.
Door Prize: The door prize winner was Mary Ellen Hornstra; the prize was a gift certificate from Country View Quilting.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn at was made at 8:20 p.m. by Lori Connot, seconded by Elaine Harty, and carried.
Program: Socializing with fellow members as this was first in-person meeting this year.
Next meeting: Annual Summer Picnic, July 26, 2021, at Riverside Park.
