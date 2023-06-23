Dear Car Talk:
I have a 2002 Toyota 4Runner. The emergency brake will not hold the vehicle. It’s functioning, because I have seen it working.
Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..
Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 9:31 pm
Dear Car Talk:
I have a 2002 Toyota 4Runner. The emergency brake will not hold the vehicle. It’s functioning, because I have seen it working.
Everything has been replaced or re-greased. The cable feels tight. What gives? Please let me know before it rolls over the cliff that I park near. Thanks. — Regina
Well, it’s a 2002, Regina. There may come a time soon when having it roll over a cliff is the perfect solution. Until then, let’s start with the cable. You say the cable feels tight when you engage the parking brake. But that’s no guarantee that it’s not seized.
Each section of the parking brake cable runs through a sheath. And over time (like, 20-plus years, for instance) moisture can get inside the sheath and cause the steel cable to rust and bind up.
So, you may feel resistance when you engage the brake, but that resistance may be coming, in whole or in part, from inside the sheath, rather than from your rear brakes.
Second, even if you can see something moving at the rear wheels when you apply the parking brake, that doesn’t mean the brake is fully working — as you know. There are a number of parts hidden by the brake drum that you can’t see. For instance, the cable pulls a pivot lever that activates an equalizer bar at each wheel. That transmits force to each brake shoe.
That pivot lever can rust and prevent the brake from being fully applied. And that’s something you can’t see until you take off the rear brake drums. And when you do that, you’ll have to disconnect the cables, so you’ll be able to tell whether they’re all moving freely and easily in their sheaths.
So, stop looking and start taking things apart, Regina. That’ll lead to answers to all of your questions.
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
© 2023 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.