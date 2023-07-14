United Way of Greater Yankton’s Big Friend Little Friend (BFLF) program is looking for volunteer mentors, committed to spend two hours per month, during the school day, sharing their time and positivity with local Yankton School District students.
After returning to YSD Elementary Schools in 2022/23, United Way’s Big Friend Little Friend In-School Youth Mentoring Program was a great success with 24 community members volunteering over 240 hours, mentoring local youth in a one-one capacity.
United Way’s aim for the upcoming school year is to place 40 BFLF Volunteer Mentors within YSD schools, almost doubling its impact on local youth.
Mentoring, at its core, guarantees young people that there is someone who cares about them, assures them they are not alone in dealing with day-to-day challenges, and makes them feel like they matter. Research confirms that quality mentoring relationships have powerful positive effects on young people in a variety of personal, academic, and professional situations. According to Mentoring.org, youth who are connected with a caring adult mentor are 55% more likely to enroll in college, 78% more likely to volunteer in their communities, and 130% more likely to hold leadership positions.
Mentoring relationships are a shared opportunity for learning and growth. Many volunteer mentors say that the rewards they gain are as substantial as those for their mentees, and that mentoring has enabled them to:
• Achieve personal growth and learn more about themselves
• Improve their self-esteem and feel they are making a difference
• Feel more productive and have a better attitude at work
• Enhance their relationships with their own children
BFLF Volunteer Mentors are paired with a single student mentee with similar interests for the duration of their friendship. However, BFLF is not a tutoring program. Volunteer mentors use this time in any way which is special to the pair — playing games, doing crafts, shooting hoops, sharing hobbies, and talking about their week. According to Leonard Hejl, a current BFLF Volunteer Mentor, “This program gave me a new insight on how young people think and cope, and that is one of the many reasons I love being a mentor.”
