United Way of Greater Yankton’s Big Friend Little Friend (BFLF) program is looking for volunteer mentors, committed to spend two hours per month, during the school day, sharing their time and positivity with local Yankton School District students.

After returning to YSD Elementary Schools in 2022/23, United Way’s Big Friend Little Friend In-School Youth Mentoring Program was a great success with 24 community members volunteering over 240 hours, mentoring local youth in a one-one capacity.

