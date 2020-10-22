ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met Oct. 19, 2020, with Vice President Joyce List presiding. The meeting was opened according to ritual.
Seven officers answered roll call. Six other members introduced themselves.
The minutes were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was presented and approved on motion by Beth Nyquist, second by Betty Adam.
Reports: Membership — Chairman updated members on changes to addresses and phone numbers and explained new rules of eligibility for membership. Helen Simpson, who has chaired the membership committee for many years was presented a gift of appreciation. Girls State — Chairman discussed honoring the girls who were selected to attend ALA Girls State this year but were not given the opportunity because of the pandemic. Dictionaries — Gloria Pibal reported that the dictionaries have been distributed to the schools. Because of Covid-19 concerns, school personnel will give the dictionaries to the students, and the teachers will present the accompanying information about the ALA.
New Business: The Back Pack Challenge continues in an effort to fill veterans needs for these items. Donations should be taken to district meetings and will be coordinated at the Mid-Winter conference. Donations are also needed for the Veterans Clothing Room at the VA.
Members were reminded to exercise their right to vote. Yankton Transit System is offering free rides to the polls.
Marlys List shared information from the recent District 8 meeting: Ruth Williams is the new District 8 president. Other current district officers will remain in place for the time being, and we will continue to celebrate the 100th birthday of the American Legion Auxiliary. More pillowcases have been decorated and given to deployed servicemembers. Project Kayak is ongoing; it seeks to equip kayaks for use by disabled veterans. Wagner, a school in District 8 received a national award for participation in the ALA Americanism contests. The project to provide flip-flops for veterans resulted in 483 pairs being collected. The annual gift shop and dinner for veterans at the HSC will be held concurrently rather than on different days.
With no further business to come before the members, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be Nov. 16. Hostesses are Martha Ausborn and Gloria Pibal.
DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Call to Order: The September 28, 2020 meeting of DPQG was called to order at 5:31 p.m. by Co-President Suzanne Preszler at Riverside Park Amphitheater. Members were previously notified that they may join the meeting via Zoom.
Sew & Tell/Roll Call: The theme of “Quilting during the Pandemic” featured quilts members completed during the time since the last meeting in February (pictures posted by Jan Koehn on DPQG FaceBook page). Thirteen members were present in the amphitheater and seven joined via Zoom.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: No corrections were offered for the Februrary minutes or June treasurer’s report. They will be placed on file as per Robert’s Rules of Order. Sharon Bylander indicated she recently received some receipts and will provide an updated report when these are paid.
Announcements/Communications: None at this time.
Committee Report Updates: Most committees have not been able to be active because of COVID precautions. Updates are as follows:
QOV Committee: Suzanne Preszler reminded members that, as per email previously sent by Bev Schramm, more QOV are needed. Peg Thranum and Phyllis Oplinger reported that the Menno area QOV group had awarded 10 QOVs in 2020. They currently have 4 completed QOVs, 4 QOVs ready for quilting and 2 QOVs in progress.
1. Unfinished Business
• Charity Quilts: Sandy Hoffner reminded members that last year she requested twin-sized quilts for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Program being sponsored by the Yankton Morning Optimists club here in Yankton. Many children in our communities do not have a bed resulting in their having to sleep on an air mattress, couch, or the floor. This program furnishes the bed, mattress, and bedding for each child accepted into the program. At that time she asked for quilts and so far has quilts committed from Kay Gubbels, Janet Waggoner, Dorothy Blumer, Barb Martin, and Sue Gregersen (if anyone was missed, please remind Sandy). Members should know that quilts are still being accepted if a member desires to make one. Because of the COVID crisis, the construction of the beds has been temporarily halted, but they hope to resume with building later this fall. Scrap quilts are totally acceptable as are juvenile prints, panels, or anything that members want to make. If members have questions, please feel free to contact Sandy Hoffner. To learn more about the program, please go to https://www.shpbeds.org/
• Quilt Show: Quilt Show has been rescheduled to June 12-13, 2021. Venue and sub-committees will remain the same. Sandy Hoffner reported that the raffle quilt is finished and they do intend to get tickets printed and distributed so that ticket sales could start. Other details will be forthcoming as date approaches.
• Flanagan trunk show / workshop: The trunk show will be held at Christ the King Church at 7 p.m., but will be rescheduled to Sept 10, 2021. The Jamaican Star workshop will be rescheduled to Sept 11, 2021. More details forthcoming as these dates approach.
2. New Business
• Dues: Mary Ellen Hornstra made a motion that all members who paid 2020 dues not be required to pay 2021 dues. Phyllis Oplinger seconded the motion. Motion carried.
• Barn Quilt brochure: Co-President Suzanne Preszler asked membership if the guild wished to continue to pay for barn quilt brochures during Riverboat Days. A cost of approximately $500 was given. Discussion was deferred to a later meeting.
• Nominating Committee: Jan Koehn asked for volunteers for the nominating committee. Sandy Hoffner and Joni Lowe will assist Jan on the committee.
• Purchasing Zoom: Co-President Suzanne Preszler asked members to consider whether the guild should purchase Zoom for one year given the concerns about having meetings at this time. Some members who go out of town during the winter months indicated it would be nice for them, so they could participate in meetings once group meetings resume. Sandy Hoffner made a motions that one year subscription to Zoom be purchased by the guild; LaNeda Kuehler seconded. Motion carried.
Door Prize: The door prize winner was Angie Hejl; the prize was a gift certificate from Four Seasons Fabric.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn at 6:15 p.m. was made by Peg Thranum, seconded by Phyllis Oplinger, and carried.
Next meeting: TBA
Program: None this month
