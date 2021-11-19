ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child
• “Bitter Pill” by Fern Micheals
• “Chronicles From the Land of the Happiest People on Earth” by Wolf Soyinka
• “A Cold Trail” by Robert Dugoni
• “A Deadly Education” by Naomi Novik
• “Did I Say You Could Go” by Melanie Gideon
• “The Family” by Naomi Krupitsky
• “Forgiving Paris” by Karen Kingsbury
• “Ghost Forest” by Pik-Shuen Fung
• “Inseparable” by Simone de Beauvoir
• “InstaMom” by Chantel Guertin
• “The Loving Wrath of Eldon Quint” by Chase Pletts
• “My Sweet Girl” by Amanda Jayatissa
• “Oh William!” by Elizabeth Strout
• “Once More Upon a Time” by Roshani Chokshi
• “Queen of the Cicadas” by V. Castro
• “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom
• “The Twelve Jays of Christmas” by Donna Andrews
• “Wait for It” by Jenn McKinlay
• “When the Summer was Ours” by Roxanne Veletzos
• “When TW Feathers Fell From the Sky” by Margaret Verble
———
Nonfiction
• “The Book of Hope” by Jane Goodall
• “Climate Chaos” by Brian Fagan
• “Liberty is Sweet” by Woody Holton
• “Out of the Pocket” by Kirk Herbstreit
AUDIOBOOKS
• “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
• “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
• “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
LARGE PRINT
• “The Book of Magic” by Alice Hoffman
• “Jewel of the Nile” by Tessa Afshar
• “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowely Heller
• “While We Were Dating” by Jasmine Guillory
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Beasts of Prey” by Ayana Gray
• “Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms” by Crystal Frasier
• “The River Has Teeth” by Erica Waters
———
Nonfiction
• “Black Birds in the Sky” by Brandy Colbert
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Dinosaurs Before Dark” Magic Tree House adopted by Jenny Laird
• “Garlic & the Vampire” by Bree Paulsen (graphic novel)
• “The Knight at Dawn” Magic Tree House adopted by Jenny Laird (graphic novel)
• “Super Turbo” series #1-5 by Edgar Powers (graphic novel)
———
Nonfiction
• “Beluga Whales” by Mari Schuh
• “Ni Hao, China” by Leah Kaminski
• “War Machines: Submarines” by David West
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon” by Kat Zhang
• “Awake” by Mags DeRoma
• “Phoebe Dupree Is Coming to Tea” by Linda Ashman
• “Sweater Weather” by Matt Phelan
• “Time for Bed Old House” by Janet Costa Bates
• “What Can You Do with a Rock?” by Pat Zietlow Miller
• “Who Will Pull Santa’s Sleigh?” by Russ Willms
——–
Nonfiction
• “My Grandma and Me” by Mina Javaherbin
• “Pigskins to Paintbrushes” by Don Tate
• “Sharice’s Big Voice” by Sharice Davids
ADULT DVDs
• “Black Widow”
• “F9 — The Fast Saga”
• “Mare of Easttown”
• “The Suicide Squad”
———
