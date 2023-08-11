SIOUX FALLS — Before students head off to college, AAA South Dakota reminds them and their parents of important steps — which some may not think of — to make for a much safer and stress-free transition to campus: Review your auto insurance policy, determine if you need renter’s insurance and make a plan for vehicle maintenance.
INSURANCE TIPS FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS
Dorm rooms can be a hot spot for thieves. Two roommates could have $6,000 or more worth of electronics alone — laptops, tablets, smartphones and gaming systems — as well as other items of value in their small living space.
According to findings published in June 2022 from the School Survey on Crime and Safety, there were 27,300 crimes on postsecondary education campuses in 2019-2020. That’s nearly 19 reported crimes per 10,000 full-time students. Of these reported crimes, 33% were burglaries and 11% were motor vehicle thefts.
Among the items most stolen from college dorms are electronics; cash and credit/debit cards; bicycles; textbooks and jewelry/clothing.
“Whether it is personal possessions or a vehicle, college campuses provide risks that differ from home, so it’s important to speak with your insurance provider to be sure that your student is property protected and covered if theft or damage occur,” said Gary Tomes, Territory Manager, Insurance for AAA Club Alliance.
• Living in a dorm? Some possessions may be covered under the parents’ homeowner’s policy. Some expensive items may need a special endorsement or rider. Check with your insurer about whether the parents’ homeowner’s policy or a separate renter’s policy would be best.
• Living off-campus? Purchase renters insurance
• Create an inventory of possessions. Make a detailed list of items being taken with you to school, including photos and receipts. If you need to file a theft or loss claim, this will make the process easier.
• Leave unneeded valuables at home. While some valuable items, such as laptops, may be needed on campus, items such as expensive jewelry may be best left at home.
• Safeguard your items from theft. Always lock your dorm room door and never leave belongings unattended on campus. According to the Insurance Information Institute, the library, dining hall and other public places are other common areas where property theft occurs on campus. Also, always lock your vehicle and never leave valuables inside.
• Review your auto insurance. If you remain on your parents’ policy, make sure coverage still applies, especially if attending school out of state. Also check coverage living on campus vs. off campus and whether you stay at school year-round or come home in the summers.
• Talk with your insurance agent to ensure you have the proper coverage for your belongings and vehicle while away at school and see what discounts you may qualify for.
CAR CARE PLAN FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS
Teenagers’ vehicles are often maintained by parents while living at home, and lessons on proper car care are only briefly discussed and seldom used.
Students heading to college should fully understand how to independently take care of their vehicle.
These tips can help keep vehicles up and running at college and provide safety and peace-of-mind should a breakdown or maintenance issue occur:
• Find a trusted repair facility near college for routine or unexpected repairs. www.AAA.com/repair provides a list of AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities across the country. Parent and student should ask for a business card for the shop to keep handy.
• Perform regularly scheduled maintenance. Review the vehicle owner’s manual with your student, explain recommended maintenance schedule and coordinate planned service. It’s a good idea to have all needed service done before the student heads to college.
• Prepare for roadside emergencies. Parents can provide their student with a AAA membership (can often be added to parent’s membership at no or very low cost) or other emergency roadside service plan to provide peace-of-mind in case of a dead battery, flat tire or other problem. AAA membership is available to members no matter whose vehicle they are in – theirs or a friend’s.
• Keep an emergency kit in the vehicle, well-stocked with a flashlight and extra batteries, jumper cables, first-aid kit, basic tool kit and bottled water. In winter, add a small snow shovel, warm clothes, ice scraper/snow brush and something for traction such as coarse kitty litter or traction mats.
