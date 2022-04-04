To show support for the citizens of Ukraine, the United Church of Christ, Fifth and Walnut, Yankton, invites the public to join them in a prayer service to be held in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7. Those attending the Banquet at the church that evening are invited to join.
The service will begin with the playing of the Ukraine National Anthem as people gather. The evening will include singing hymns and sharing prayers.
Paper cutouts in the shape of doves will be distributed to all attending on which they can write prayers of peace. These will join those already hanging from the ceiling lights, prepared by church school students and congregational members.
An offering will be received and sent to World Central Kitchen, an organization helping feed refugees as they flee from the war-torn country and enter Poland. The video President Zelensky shared with U.S. Congress will be shown.
At the close of the service, all attending will be invited to tie yellow and blue ribbons on the railings at the front steps of the church building. These will serve to remind all who pass by that prayers have been said and continue to be said asking for peace in Ukraine and around the world.
The pastor at the church is Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan. The website is wwwyanktonucc.org. The phone number is 605-665-7320.
