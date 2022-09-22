By Mark “Coach Rozy” Roozen
They say, “Abs might be made in the kitchen” and “you can’t out train a bad diet.” That can be true, but only tells half the story of why so many people perform endless abs exercises and still don’t see the results they want.
Just because you focus time and effort on a particular body part — more planks and crunches, anyone? — doesn’t mean your body will respond the way you want. Many times, it’s the exercises you select and how you get those muscles to work that make up a great core workout.
Developing the strongest core possible involves all of your muscles, not just the ones you think of when you look in the mirror.
Unlike other exercises where it might be hard to tell if you’re doing an exercise correctly, it’s easy to “feel” most core movements. What we don’t realize is that how we perform the exercises you choose — no matter how much they burn — makes a big difference in the results you see.
Before you start your next round of crunches and side planks, keep these tips in mind.
• Core Rule #1: CreateTension in Your Abs
When people think of bracing their abs, usually it just involves the rectus abdominus — those front muscles that give us our 6-pack. This is great if you’re getting ready to be punched in the gut, but it usually involves some level of hunching over (think rounding your back). When you do this, it decreases other muscles that support the other parts of the core — like your spine.
— How to Build Ab Tension:
Try this: sit up nice and tall wherever you are and put your hands on your lower back, one hand on either side of the spine and flat to the muscles beside it.
Flex your abs and see what you feel under your hands.
If you felt nothing, you’re likely only flexing your spine and not engaging everything around your spine. Try to flex again, but this time try to bring every muscle around your waist into the mix. Here’s what you want to experience:
1. Feel your ribs pull into your center.
2. Force your shoulders to pull back slightly.
3. Feel contraction under your hands in your lower back, all while feeling incredibly strong and powerful.
This feeling is the one you want to try to replicate with your exercises. Now comes the tricky part. Inhale and exhale without losing that tension. (Also known as bracing.)
To see an exercise for Bracing and Breathing; go to www.coachrozy.com — you’ll see a link on how to do Farmer Walks.
• Core Rule #2: Activate Your Glutes During Core Exercises
If you want a burn in your abs like never before, flex your glutes (those butt muscles) when you perform core exercises. While it may seem somewhat counterintuitive to use a muscle group on the other side of your body, your glutes have specific functions that directly impact the action of your abs.
— How to Activate your Glutes
Do a plank, but try to squeeze your glutes as hard as possible and see what happens with your abs. If you want even more tension and ridiculous amounts of suffering (and benefits), squeeze your armpits too by pressing your forearms into the floor.
• Core Tip #3: Improve Your Mobility
Holding a static stretch for a few seconds or even a minute or more might feel great, but it isn’t likely to increase your mobility. And before you say, “who cares about your mobility,” the answer is your abs care.
More mobility leads to better stability. Better stability leads to more muscle activation. More muscle activation is a key component of better abs, more strength, and fewer injuries.
One very effective method involves short bursts where you maximize tension during core stability exercises. A core stability exercise is anything like a plank, side plank or half-kneeling hold.
• Core Tip #4: Add Speed to Basic Movements
One key with adding speed is to make sure you move with total control — if you lose control, you are moving too fast. We tell our athletes, “Move as fast as you can - not as fast as you can’t.”
Using speed doesn’t simply mean trying to set the record for how quickly you can blast through an entire set of an exercise. This is about the time taken to complete a single rep, all while maintaining tension in your muscles.
— How to Add Speed
Try doing a basic exercise like a bird dog. This is where you are on your hands and knees and extend one arm and the opposite leg. Bring back to the start and switch arms and legs. To begin, go slow with great control. As you get better with the movement you can speed up the exercise which will make it more difficult. Build up to where you try to make your arm and leg movements as fast as possible and recover back to the starting position without falling over and maintaining good position and control.
By thinking about the above tips while you do your core work will help elevate the benefits of the workout and help you see better results faster. Try it during you next training session.
