NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
FARGO, N.D. — South Dakota students included on the attached list were among the students to graduate from North Dakota State University in spring 2020. NDSU awarded 1,845 degrees to students.
Students are listed by hometown. The list includes their major and degree received. An asterisk indicates students who graduated with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors.
Lake Andes — Krista Dvorak, BS, Animal Science
Parker — Haley Jeanne Holzwarth, MARCH, Architecture
MEGHAN O’CONNELL
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Bush Foundation today announced the selection of its 2020 Bush Fellows, a group of 24 visionary leaders who are thinking big about how to solve problems and shape a better future for their communities. The 24 Fellows hail from Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the 23 Native nations that share the same geography:
The 2020 Fellows include:
• Meghan O’Connell, Elk Point
The Bush Fellowship is an investment in individual leaders. It provides Fellows with up to $100,000 over 12 to 24 months to pursue formal and informal learning experiences that help them develop the skills, attributes and relationships they need to become more effective, equitable leaders who can drive change in their communities and region as a whole. The Fellowship is distinctive in its flexibility, allowing Fellows to articulate what they need to become more effective and agile leaders. Fellows can use the funding to pursue advanced education, networking opportunities, and leadership resources, workshops and trainings.
