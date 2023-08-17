PIERRE — Recently, the South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) concluded its annual planning meeting. The board meets every summer to address long-term goals and plans for South Dakota’s public university system. This year’s topics included Opportunity Centers, prior learning enhancements, apprenticeship coursework, admission and enrollment strategy, and various campus and system updates.

“The August Board of Regents meeting is a great opportunity to take a moment, think big picture, and determine dynamic actions,” said BOR Executive Director Nathan Lukkes. “This is our time to consider 5, 10, or 15 years out and examine the future of South Dakota’s public university system.”

