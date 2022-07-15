New At The Library Jul 15, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: July 16, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “The Bartenders Cure” by Wesley Straton• “A Bride’s Guide to Marriage and Murder” by Dianne Freeman• “Cold Cold Bones” by Kathy Reichs• “Descent of Ravens” by A.C. Andrews• “Escape” by James Patterson• “A Face to Die For” by Iris Johansen• “Fake It till You Bake It” by Jamie Wesley• “First Time for Everything” by Henry Fry• “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson• “Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernardine Evaristo• “The Hidden One” by Linda Castillo• “Holy Chow” by David Rosenfelt• “An Island Wedding” by Jenny Colgan• “Love Marriage” by Monica Ali• “Maybe Not: a novella” by Colleen Hoover• “Movieland” by Lee Goldberg• “Nightcrawling” by Leila Mottley• “An Old Fashioned Murder” by Carol Miller• “The Ravaged” by Norman Reedus• “Rock of Ages” by Timothy Hallinan• “Something Wilder” by Christina Lauren• “The Stardust Thief” by Chelsea Abdullah• “Take Your Breath Away” by Linwood Barclay• “Vigil Harbor” by Julia Glass• “Ways the World Could End” by Kim Hooper• “Will of Dragons” by A.C. Andrews• “Yerba Buena” by Nina Lacour———Nonfiction• “Recognizing Autism in Women & Girls” by Wendela Whitcomb Marsh MA, BCBA, RSD JUNIOR BOOKSNonfiction• “Algorithms” by Echo Elise González• “Donating Money” by Echo Elise González• “Earning Money” by Echo Elise González• “Gravity” by Joseph Midthun• “Heat” by Joseph Midthun• “Investing Money” by Echo Elise González• “Life Hacks” by Julia March• “Logic in Coding” by Echo Elise González• “Numbers” by Joseph Midthun• “Plant Structure and Classification” by Joseph MidthunEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “Two Dogs” by Ian FalconerWONDERBOOKS• “Amelia Bedelia Gets the Picture” by Herman Parish• “Clifford Takes a Trip” by Norman Bridwell• “Danny and the Dinosaur” by Syd Hoff• “Fancy Nancy: Time for Puppy School” by Jane O’Connor• “I Talk Like a River” by Jordan Scott• “JoJo and the Twins” by Jane O’ConnorADULT DVDs• “Ambulance”• “Bad Guys”• “Cyrano”• “Evil” season 1• “Major Crimes” Season 5&6JUNIOR DVDs• “Paw Patrol: Rescue Knights”———Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Retired Couple looking to rent a 1-2 Bedroom house, apartment $850 Bedrooms: 2 Updated 5 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs ANIMAL HEALTH CLINIC JOB OPENINGS 21 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLocal Attorney Named SD Trial Lawyer Of YearVehicle Crash Leaves Burbank Woman DeadA Little Help From His FriendsYankton Co. Agrees To Settlement With Former Zoning AdministratorMatthew KellyFitzsimmons To Coach At MMUDaily Record: ArrestsWayne VennardYankton College Welcomes New Executive DirectorNames Released In Charles Mix County Fatal Crash Images CommentedLetter: Yankton Feminism (52)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (29)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (27)Letter: Gun Ruling (23)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (22)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (21)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)Letter: Priorities (17)A Profile In Heroism (16)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (16)The Test And The Cure (15)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)Medicaid Expansion Advocates Join Forces (13)Letter: American Innovation (10)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)Letter: Boneheads (5)It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)Letter: ‘Surprised But Glad’ (4)Letter: Hot And Cold (3)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Pride Parade (2)Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)SDDOT Plans Major Road, Bridge Projects (2)Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)A Word About The Weather (1)Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)Letter: Top Donors (1)Letter: Rapid City Update (1)Projects Progressing; ‘Cardboard City’ Friday (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Coping With Painful Prices (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)Letter: Kind Hearts (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)MMU's Fischer To Retire (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.