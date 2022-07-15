Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: July 16, 2022

ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “The Bartenders Cure” by Wesley Straton

• “A Bride’s Guide to Marriage and Murder” by Dianne Freeman

• “Cold Cold Bones” by Kathy Reichs

• “Descent of Ravens” by A.C. Andrews

• “Escape” by James Patterson

• “A Face to Die For” by Iris Johansen

• “Fake It till You Bake It” by Jamie Wesley

• “First Time for Everything” by Henry Fry

• “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson

• “Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernardine Evaristo

• “The Hidden One” by Linda Castillo

• “Holy Chow” by David Rosenfelt

• “An Island Wedding” by Jenny Colgan

• “Love Marriage” by Monica Ali

• “Maybe Not: a novella” by Colleen Hoover

• “Movieland” by Lee Goldberg

• “Nightcrawling” by Leila Mottley

• “An Old Fashioned Murder” by Carol Miller

• “The Ravaged” by Norman Reedus

• “Rock of Ages” by Timothy Hallinan

• “Something Wilder” by Christina Lauren

• “The Stardust Thief” by Chelsea Abdullah

• “Take Your Breath Away” by Linwood Barclay

• “Vigil Harbor” by Julia Glass

• “Ways the World Could End” by Kim Hooper

• “Will of Dragons” by A.C. Andrews

• “Yerba Buena” by Nina Lacour

———

Nonfiction

• “Recognizing Autism in Women & Girls” by Wendela Whitcomb Marsh MA, BCBA, RSD

JUNIOR BOOKS

Nonfiction

• “Algorithms” by Echo Elise González

• “Donating Money” by Echo Elise González

• “Earning Money” by Echo Elise González

• “Gravity” by Joseph Midthun

• “Heat” by Joseph Midthun

• “Investing Money” by Echo Elise González

• “Life Hacks” by Julia March

• “Logic in Coding” by Echo Elise González

• “Numbers” by Joseph Midthun

• “Plant Structure and Classification” by Joseph Midthun

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction

• “Two Dogs” by Ian Falconer

WONDERBOOKS

• “Amelia Bedelia Gets the Picture” by Herman Parish

• “Clifford Takes a Trip” by Norman Bridwell

• “Danny and the Dinosaur” by Syd Hoff

• “Fancy Nancy: Time for Puppy School” by Jane O’Connor

• “I Talk Like a River” by Jordan Scott

• “JoJo and the Twins” by Jane O’Connor

ADULT DVDs

• “Ambulance”

• “Bad Guys”

• “Cyrano”

• “Evil” season 1

• “Major Crimes” Season 5&6

JUNIOR DVDs

• “Paw Patrol: Rescue Knights”

———

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.