From the Homes for the Holiday Bed distribution to Yankton Toys for Kids and the Adopt a Family program, United Way of Greater Yankton has been fortunate to witness firsthand the true spirit of giving this holiday season.

Thanks to our annual partnership with Slumberland of Yankton, 24 bed frames and mattresses were delivered to referred families throughout our community. Since 1991, Slumberland has been helping youth nationwide get the restful sleep they require by giving new beds to families in need. Through their 40 Winks Foundation and the Homes for the Holidays donation event, more than 45,000 beds have been donated to families who would otherwise be sleeping on the floor.

