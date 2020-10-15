I had to laugh when I saw the snowplow painted by Webster Elementary School Students which read “Plow 2020 Out of Here!” No doubt, many of us would agree with the sentiment. This has been a year of public and shared suffering: COVID, and the resulting isolation, economic uncertainty and anxiety, racial unrest, and now a particularly ugly and divisive political season have all combined to make this past year a very unpopular one.
Before the snow flies and we turn the page on the 2020 calendar, let us take a little time to see what we have learned, and what good has come of the year. I think of several babies born in our congregation and in my extended family, and I am thankful for their arrival which is a sign of hope to me that life will go on. I think of how I now realize that I underestimated the ingenuity and commitment of the people in the congregation that I serve. If you would have told me that we would not be able to worship inside our sanctuary for months, I would have wondered how in the world our congregation would be able to survive. The people in my church and churches across the nation have stepped up and shown that their offerings to support their church come from the heart and are not viewed as cost of admission for indoor in-person worship services. Our people have found ways to stay connected, ways to worship, ways to serve without entering into the building. The Church never was about a building, it is about a people who gather in the name of Jesus Christ to proclaim His Gospel to our world. Our people have found ways to remain united in Christ even when divided by opinions about how we should be gathering during a pandemic.
I know that we have seen a terrifying and unflattering side of humanity: hoarding toilet paper, fighting tooth and nail over masks, lying to get votes, division over race, rioting, blaming, slander. If you fear that the world is getting uglier and uglier, I would encourage you to open up your Bibles, and you will see that there is nothing new under the sun. Humanity has been marked by sin since the Fall. Where shall we look for hope?
I urge you to vote prayerfully and in accordance with your values and beliefs, but do not hold your breath for the miraculous “happy days are here again” promised by any of the candidates. Our greatest hope is not found in either party, in any denomination, in any program, plan or service. Our only hope is found in Jesus Christ.
No matter who wins in November, this is for certain: Christ will still be King. While there is anxiety and fear on earth, while many of us long for 2020 to be plowed away, take heart. There is only peace and joy in heaven, and from there we await a Savior.
