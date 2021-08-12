SCOTLAND — The Craguns, a family gospel quartet from Ohio, will be in concert at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Scotland on Sunday evening, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m.
For several years, the Craguns have toured the United States, bringing with them a message of hope and faith in song.
Everyone is invited to come and take advantage of hearing this group while they’re in the area.
The program is open to the public and a freewill offering will be taken.
The church is located two blocks west of the high school auditorium in Scotland. For more information, you may contact the pastor at 605-212-9011.
